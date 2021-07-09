BOMBSHELL: Evidence Suggests Enough Illegal Votes Cast in Georgia to Alter 2020 Results

“New evidence indicates that more than 10,300 illegal votes were cast in Georgia in the November 2020 general election,” reports Margot Cleveland at The Federalist. That number, she says, “will continue to rise over the next several months, potentially exceeding the 12,670 votes that separated Joe Biden and Donald Trump.”

While Georgia had an audit and a statewide recount, evidence that nearly 35,000 Georgia residents potentially voted illegally was utterly ignored.

This new evidence, Cleveland says, “vindicates former President Trump and his legal team for the related public [and private] comments and legal arguments made in challenging the Georgia election results.”

“Under Georgia law, residents must vote in the county in which they reside, unless they changed their residence within 30 days of the election,” Cleveland explains. “As Jake Evans, a well-known Atlanta election lawyer, told me, outside of the 30-day grace period, if people vote in a county in which they no longer reside, ‘Their vote in that county would be illegal.'”

Soon after the November general election, Mark Davis, the president of Data Productions Inc. and an expert in voter data analytics and residency issues, obtained data from the National Change of Address (NCOA) database that identified Georgia residents who had confirmed moves with the U.S. Postal Service. After excluding moves with effective dates within 30 days of the general election, and by using data available from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, Davis identified nearly 35,000 Georgia voters who indicated they had moved from one Georgia county to another, but then voted in the 2020 general election in the county from which they had moved.

While legitimate reasons could explain some of these issues, the small margin separating Trump and Biden meant that this discrepancy was potentially results-changing and deserved scrutiny.

“It was disconcerting to see the media and the courts largely ignore serious issues like these, especially since the data I was seeing showed very legitimate issues,” Davis said. “In fact, I heard members of the Secretary of State’s team admit some votes were cast with residency issues, but then claimed there weren’t enough of them to cast the outcome of the election in doubt. …That was not at all what I was seeing, and as far as I am aware the Secretary of State’s Office has never put an actual number on the ones they did see.”

Davis has only confirmed that approximately 10,300 illegal votes were cast. However, he said, “That number continues to increase every day as more and more people update their registrations.”

“I have little doubt that the total number will eventually meet and then exceed President Biden’s margin of victory in Georgia,” he added.

Even if this were to happen, the results changing in Georgia wouldn’t be enough to tip the election in the Electoral College. However, if enough votes were determined to be illegally cast in Georgia, and the recently completed forensic audit in Maricopa County, Ariz., finds enough fraud to change the results in that state, Biden’s tally in the Electoral College would shrink to 279. In that scenario, Trump’s Electoral College vote count would be 259—still not be enough to alter the election results. If a forensic audit finds results-changing fraud in Pennsylvania, which Biden won by 80,555 according to state-certified results, that would mean that Trump’s accurate Electoral College vote total in 2020 would have been 279 to Joe Biden’s 259. However, there is no constitutional process to reverse the election.