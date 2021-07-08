An Arizona-Style Forensic Audit of 2020 Election Initiated in Pennsylvania

It looks like the first steps are being taken to start a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania. This week, Pennsylvania state Rep. Doug Mastriano requested “information and materials” from multiple counties for a “forensic investigation” just like the recently completed audit in Maricopa County, Arizona. Mastriano is the chairman of the Intergovernmental Operations Committee.

President Trump has been calling for a forensic audit in Pennsylvania. He and his campaign have long alleged irregularities and fraud in battleground states where election laws were violated. However, the media has loudly dismissed these allegations, and those who believe fraud occurred are censored on social media despite the evidence. For example, massive election integrity issues in Atlanta were witnessed and documented by a contractor hired by the Georgia secretary of state, including “the double-counting of votes, insecure storage of ballots, possible violations of voter privacy, the mysterious removal of election materials at a vote collection warehouse, and the suspicious movement of ‘too many’ ballots on Election Day.” Other irregularities have been uncovered in Maricopa County.

Mastriano sent letters to Philadelphia County, York County, and Tioga County, but he told One America News Network on Wednesday that there could be more if “sufficient evidence” of “shenanigans and corruption or fraud” is found.

“A forensic investigation of our election results and processes for the 2020 General Election and the 2021 Primary will go a long way to restore trust in our system,” Mastriano wrote in an op-ed posted to his website.

“The case for a forensic investigation of the 2020 general election is evident to any unbiased observer,” he added, before citing multiple reasons why the audit is necessary, including that it was the first election in the state’s history with mass mail-in voting. In addition, many of those ballots “were counted at offsite locations with little outside observation or oversight.” Mastriano also noted that in the weeks leading up to the election, the Department of State “repeatedly altered the manner in which Pennsylvania’s election was conducted.”

“Those who voted in person were held to a higher standard than those who mailed in their ballots. Signatures required for mail-in ballots were rendered meaningless as the PA Supreme Court ruled that ballots could not be rejected based on an analysis of the voter’s signature,” he explained.

Mastriano also mentioned the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that allowed counties to count ballots received up to three days after Election Day and how other rules were changed hours before polls opened.

“It would defy logic to assume that an election with the kinds of drastic changes we saw in 2020 was run perfectly with zero errors or fraud,” he wrote.

While the full results of the Maricopa County, Ariz., audit haven’t been announced yet, Ken Bennett, the former Arizona Republican secretary of state and Arizona Senate liaison for the Maricopa County election audit, says the audit uncovered more the 33,000 ballots from the presidential election where votes for president were not detected by the voting machines. Biden barely won Arizona with a 10,457-vote margin. Mathematically speaking, Trump can net enough votes to win the state from these undervotes alone—before accounting for any other irregularities that the auditors may find.

Hypothetically speaking, if the Maricopa County, Ariz., audit and the Fulton County, Ga., audit found enough fraud to change the results in those states, Joe Biden’s tally in the Electoral College would shrink to 279. In that scenario, Trump’s Electoral College vote count would be 259—which would still not be enough to alter the election results. If a forensic audit finds results-changing fraud in Pennsylvania, which the Trump campaign alleges happened, that would mean that Trump’s accurate Electoral College vote total in 2020 would have been 279 to Joe Biden’s 259. However, there is no constitutional process to reverse the election.

According to the state-certified results, Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by 80,555 out of the 6,835,903 ballots cast between Biden and Trump.