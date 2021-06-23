Kamala Harris Finally Is Visiting the Southern Border. Trump Says 'You're Welcome, America.'

Did you hear the news that Kamala Harris is finally going to the United States’ southern border?

This really shouldn’t be earth-shattering news. After all, Biden did put her in charge of the border crisis, even though his administration doesn’t admit there is a crisis. But the fact that she hadn’t even bothered to visit the border after months and months didn’t go unnoticed, particularly by Republicans.

“Harris’s continued refusal to visit the border she is supposed to be dealing with became problematic for people on both sides of the aisle,” PJM’s Stephen Kruiser noted. “Here in Arizona, our governor grew weary of the euphemisms, spin, and laziness coming from the administration and declared an emergency because it wouldn’t.”

For three months Kamala couldn’t have been more disconnected from the border crisis, and that was becoming a problem–especially when the media started asking questions and Kamala gave painfully bad answers.

For example, earlier this month, when NBC’s Lester Holt pressed her about why she hadn’t been to the border, Kamala got snippy and told him: “And I haven’t been to Europe.”

So, what changed her mind to start taking the border situation—or at least the PR issues surrounding the border situation—seriously?

Donald Trump knows the answer.

“After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they’ve created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies,” Trump said in a statement. “Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history.”

“If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!” Trump added.

Trump announced plans to visit the border with Governor Abbott to “shine a spotlight” on Biden’s “crimes against our nation” a week ago. So, was it a mere coincidence that Kamala Harris finally decided to go to the border after Trump’s big announcement?

Let’s not kid ourselves. As I’ve previously mentioned, the Biden administration’s official position is that there is no crisis at the border. After months of paying lip service to the border without actually visiting and seeing first hand the deplorable conditions the Biden administration is keeping migrant children in, had Trump not planned his visit to the border Kamala Harris would still be counting dust bunnies in her office.

Trump has on occasion dubiously taken credit for things, but on this issue, he’s spot on. If Trump weren’t going to the border, Kamala Harris would still be avoiding it.