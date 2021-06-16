PANTS ON FIRE: Biden Falsely Claims Capitol Rioters 'Killed' USCP Officer

On Wednesday, Joe Biden falsely claimed that Capitol rioters killed Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. Biden told the blatant lie when he was asked to comment on Putin comparing the federal government prosecuting Capitol rioters to the silencing of anti-government protests in his own country, which Biden dismissed as “a ridiculous comparison.

“It’s one thing for literally criminals to break through a cordon and go into the Capitol, kill a police officer, and be held accountable than it is for people objecting and marching on the Capitol saying, ‘You are not allowing me to speak freely. You are not allowing me to do A, B, C to, or D’,” Biden explained.

NOW – Biden just repeated the narrative that Capitol rioters "killed a police officer". Police officer Sicknick died of natural causes the day after January 6, per medical examiner.pic.twitter.com/6yYVpP1HDR — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 16, 2021

Biden is completely wrong. First, Washington, D.C.’s Chief Medical Examiner Francisco J. Diaz determined back in April that Brian Sicknick died of natural causes, The media suggested for months that Sicknick died from injuries sustained during the riot before eventually updating their original stories. Of course, by then the damage was done, and the myth of Sicknick succumbing to injuries had become accepted as fact by this point. “These are the kind of things that the KGB and the Stasi used to do,” noted PJM’s Rick Moran after the medical examiner’s report was released. “Now Democrats are doing it here. And they’re getting a helping hand from a ‘free press’ that has stooped to licking the hands of its political masters to gain favor and wealth.”

But, you know what worse than the media’s false assumptions about the cause of Sicknick’s death? The continued perpetuation of the falsehood after it was proven wrong. Biden most certainly was briefed on the medical examiner’s report, so he’s deliberately lying about the circumstances about Sicknick’s death. Why would he do that? One might conclude that it gives the Biden administration political cover to use the power of government to crush Biden’s political enemies by perpetuating that false narrative.