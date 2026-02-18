The Senator Who Cried 'Filet'

The movie line heard round the Hill

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) couldn't resist the chance. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued threats against American forces.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened to sink U.S. vessels amid nuclear talks between the two countries this week. “The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran,” Khamenei said. “Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea.”

That allowed Graham to fire back with a quote by Robert Duvall's character in the1969 film True Grit.

“Bold talk for a one-eyed fat man.”



See you at the movies.



Oh I forgot, you don’t have movies. https://t.co/meVcucZf8K — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 18, 2026

Robert Duvall he ain't.

A United States senator, sitting safely in Washington, lobs a quote from a 57-year-old movie to a regime that funds terror proxies, builds advanced missiles, and hangs dissidents from cranes.

Although it might make for a viral clip, it doesn't make for policy.

The filet promise

Long before quoting movies, Graham built a reputation on television bravado. During the Obama years, he regularly appeared on Fox News and vowed to drag Democrats before his committee. He promised to "filet" officials over Benghazi, IRS targeting, and intelligence failures.

His language sounded surgical, almost tough, making viewers expect consequences.

Crickets.

There were hearings with outrage, but careers remained largely intact. There were no historic purges and no dramatic collapse of the Obama administration.

That filet knife turned out to be a mini-cocktail butter knife.

In the end, Graham remained in office; his tough-guy image stayed, but his record stayed thin.

The flip that built a brand

Graham labeled then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 Republican primary, calling him "a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot," warning voters that supporting Trump would completely wreck the party.

As if you don't remember, Trump won.

NBA Hall of Fame point guard Allen Iverson would've been proud of the speed Graham pivoted after the election, as he became one of Trump's most visible Senate defenders. Graham golfed with the president while carrying his water on cable panels.

Most politicians are adept at change; Graham specializes in it.

In one season, he's the moral alarm bell; in another, he's the loyal lieutenant.

Consistency rarely survives contact with relevance.

The Iran bravado

With the spotlight turning back to Iran, remember that Graham has urged an aggressive posture for years, favorably speaking about regime change. He recently wore a "Make Iran Great Again" hat while visiting Israel, where he predicted the regime could quickly collapse.

Stronger words.

Asked whether there is a deadline for the current diplomatic track, he said time is short. “We’re in the area now where we have got to make some strategic decisions about diplomacy and military action in the coming weeks, not months,” he added. “I think there has to be some understanding that the longer the negotiations go, the more the consolidation of power the regime will use,” Graham said. Any Iran deal “has to go through the Senate,” he said. “I think there will be a lot of senators skeptical about any deal that leaves the ayatollahs in power without some assurance that the regime actually changed. That’s going to be a tough sell.” Despite the risks of an Iran deal being reached, Graham expressed confidence in Trump’s strategy. “President Trump is one of the smartest guys I know about [being] strong without getting entangled,” he said.

But words, as strong as they can be, don't equal legislative muscle. Congress controls funding, war powers, and sanction frameworks. The Senate could force binding action if leadership chose to stake any political capital.

One area where Graham excels is in television confrontation. He shows less appetite for forcing structural change that risks committee alliances or long-term positioning.

The defense industry factor

There's another piece of Graham's puzzle: he represents a state deeply tied to the defense sector. South Carolina hosts major military installations, including Joint Base Charleston and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. South Carolina also houses significant aerospace and defense manufacturing operations.

Campaign finance data shows that Graham has received significant contributions over the years from defense industry employees and political action committees connected to defense contractors. Aerospace and defense firms consistently rank among the top industry donors to his campaigns.

Graham rarely misses an opportunity to advocate for increased military spending, supporting expanded defense budgets, foreign intervention funding, and an aggressive posture toward adversaries such as Iran and Russia.

It's not illegal to receive donations from lawful industries; defense companies contribute to many members of Congress from both sides of the aisle, and military states often elect hawkish lawmakers.

But optics matter.

When a senator repeatedly calls for confrontation, regime change, or an escalated military posture, while representing a state economically tied to defense contracts and receiving support from that sector, it's natural that skepticism would follow.

The pattern fuels the perception that conflict rhetoric neatly aligns with domestic political incentives.

Whether coincidence or convenience, it's a hard alignment to ignore.

The theater moments

When Trump publicly released Graham's cell number in 2015, Graham filmed himself smashing the phone with a golf club, a blender, and a meat cleaver. The cameras led to a clever, theatrical viral clip that solved nothing.

Graham often drifts from headlines, then resurfaces with a sharp jab, pointed insult, or a headline-friendly threat, spiking the news cycle.

And, like always, substance remains elusive.

Why the routine survives

While voters remember the zingers, they rarely track the follow-through.

A senator promises to filet an administration, then quietly moves along. That same senator threatens a foreign regime with movie quotes, then the situation returns to routine appropriations negotiations.

It's a working formula because outrage fades faster than committee transcripts.

South Carolina keeps returning Graham to office, as he calibrates his tone to match the moment, whatever it happens to be. He's hawkish when danger rises, moderate when the winds shift, and becomes a loyal ally when power consolidates.

What we're seeing is a senator following the example of a cockroach; it's a survival strategy, not a profile in courage.

Final thoughts

Iran's regime poses a serious threat; Khamenei commands a state that arms militias, funds terror, and advances missile technology, leading to real stakes, while American service members stand within range of those missiles.

It's a reality that deserves a disciplined strategy with measurable action.

It doesn't need movie quotes.

Lindsey Graham has perfected the art of looking fierce while minimizing risk.

Promise a filet, deliver a hearing, quote a Western, grab the headline.

Repeat.

The problem with crying "filet!" too often is that eventually, everybody notices the meat never shows up.

