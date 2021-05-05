Trump Allies Launch the Election Integrity Alliance to 'Combat Election Fraud'

On Wednesday, American Greatness Fund, a pro-Trump nonprofit group, will officially launch the Election Integrity Alliance, which will “unite groups and efforts across the nation focused on combating election fraud and will build solutions and provide resources to state legislators and the public on challenges to free and fair elections.” The organization will be a “centralized hub that gives tools to enact meaningful change for the American people.”

“The Election Integrity Alliance’s National Board is comprised of individuals who have fought for election integrity at great personal risk and who are champions for free and fair elections,” the organization said in a statement.

Jenna Ellis, attorney and former counsel to President Trump, will serve as Chairwoman of the Board. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and former Trump adviser Peter Navarro will serve as honorary co-chairmen. National board members include retired New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik, former Deputy Assistant for Strategy to President Trump Sebastian Gorka, attorney and constitutional law professor Michael Donnelly, and former Trump Legal Team special assistant Mirna Tarraf.

Jenna Ellis recently challenged embattled congresswoman Liz Cheney to a debate on election integrity. “Election officials in at least six states violated the law in the administration of the 2020 election. That’s called cheating,” she said.

In March, a Michigan judge ruled that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, broke state law when she unilaterally changed election rules concerning absentee balloting in the 2020 election—legitimizing a key claim made by the Trump legal team in its challenges to the 2020 election. An audit of the vote in Maricopa County, Ariz., is currently underway.

“Free and fair elections are the foundation of a civil government that has power only by consent of the governed,” the group says on their website. “In our system, We The People select and prefer individuals from among ourselves to govern us at all levels, and no individual or party has the right by conquest, heritage, corruption, or fraud to assume power.”

“Only through election integrity can our American government operate according to its limited and legitimate role in civil society,” they continued. “America is built on the recognition that our individual rights are God-given and pre-political. The only legitimate purpose of civil government is to preserve and protect those rights which are essential to liberty and justice for all.”

Election integrity, they say, “should be a non-partisan, wholly American value.” The Election Integrity Alliance hopes to “support Congress, the state legislatures, and the voters and together, continue building a more perfect Union.”