Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Challenges Liz Cheney to Debate on 2020 Election Integrity: 'Name the Time and Place'

Jenna Ellis, a former Trump campaign lawyer, is challenging Rep. Liz Cheney to debate election integrity in the 2020 election.

On Monday, Rep. Liz Cheney insisted on Twitter that the 2020 presidential election “was not stolen.”

“Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

Cheney was responding to a Trump statement released Monday morning that “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!”

In response to Cheney’s tweet, Ellis pointed out that “Election officials in at least six states violated the law in the administration of the 2020 election. That’s called cheating.”

“If you have the guts to debate me on this, name the time and place,” Ellis tweeted to Cheney.

Election officials in at least six states violated the law in the administration of the 2020 election. That’s called cheating. If you have the guts to debate me on this, name the time and place. You know THEY poisoned the system, and R’s were spineless to hold them accountable. https://t.co/7I4nRLyMT8 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 3, 2021

“The Trump Legal Team presented more than sufficient evidence to legislatures in six states showing how state officials violated election laws and the selection of electoral delegates was irredeemably compromised,” Ellis told PJ Media. “Liz Cheney participated in exactly ZERO of the legislative hearings, did not sign on to the Texas v. Pennsylvania suit, and never contacted us to learn the facts for herself.”

“I was there,” Ellis continued. “I participated in defending the rule of law, I saw the evidence, and I can back up my argument with facts. If Rep. Cheney isn’t just trying to mislead the American people, she will have no problem presenting her argument and debating me. The American people deserve Congress members who are truthful, not political opportunists.”

“The position we are in now as a nation is solely because Republican-led legislatures in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin and Democrats in Nevada refused to do their constitutionally required duty to protect against corruption in our Electoral College process,” argues Ellis. “Liz Cheney is simply providing them political cover at expense of our republic instead of upholding her oath of office.”

In March, a Michigan judge ruled that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, broke state law when she unilaterally changed election rules concerning absentee balloting in the 2020 election—legitimizing a key claim made by the Trump legal team in its challenges to the 2020 election. An audit of the vote in Maricopa County, Ariz., is currently underway.

Ellis offered a venue for Cheney to debate the 2020 election and election integrity. “I extend an open invitation to Rep. Cheney to come on ‘Just The Truth‘ or name any time and place to defend her claims,” Ellis said. “I look forward to her response.”

PJ Media reached out to Rep. Cheney’s congressional office and campaign for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.