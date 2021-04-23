Biden's Solution to the Border Crisis Is Just Awful

Immigrants are flooding across the border in record numbers. Border facilities (formerly known as cages) are overcrowded. Immigrant children are going hungry, unbathed, and without adequate time outside or physical activity. The Biden administration has been begging volunteers to go to the border to assist in the crisis… which they deny is a crisis.

But, the Biden administration has a new solution to fix the problem they don’t officially recognize as a problem.

According to internal Department Homeland Security communications reviewed by Fox News, the department is developing plans to make the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program more efficient… and by more efficient, they mean increasing the number of migrants enrolled in the program.

This means they will be releasing more illegal immigrants into the United States.

“The Biden administration has made it clear that the border is not open,” a DHS spokesperson told Fox News. “Our policy is to expel single adults and families. In situations where individuals cannot be expelled, they are placed into removal proceedings and a custody determination is made, which could result in an Alternative to Detention program.”

“While many family units and single adults are being expelled via Title 42 health protections – which allow the U.S. to remove migrants, often within hours, due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Mexico has refused to take family units with tender-age children and the Biden administration is not applying Title 42 to unaccompanied children,” Fox News reports.

This policy has led to migrant families being released into the United States.

Where have we seen this done before? How does releasing migrants into the United States de-incentivize migrants from flooding to the border? I know Biden is basically trying to do the opposite of what happened under Trump, but what happened under Trump worked. Illegal border crossings plummeted during the Trump administration—an undeniable result of Trump’s zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigrants. The border wall also proved to be successful in blocking illegal crossings. Earlier this month it was reported that the Biden administration may resume border wall construction to help mitigate the crisis.