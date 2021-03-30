President Trump Launches New Website

On Monday night, former President Donald Trump announced the launch of the official website of the 45th president of the United States, 45Office.com.

“The Office of Donald J. Trump is committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda,” the site reads. “Through civic engagement and public activism, the Office of Donald J. Trump will strive to inform, educate, and inspire Americans from all walks of life as we seek to build a truly great American Future.”

“Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country – and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace.”

Visitors to the site will be able to submit correspondence, schedule appearance requests, and submit press inquiries for President Trump and Melania Trump.

According to a statement, “President and Mrs. Trump are continually strengthened by the enduring spirit of the American people, and they look forward to staying in touch.”

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Gab, Facebook, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.