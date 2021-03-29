Trump Slams Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx in a Blistering Statement: They're 'Like a Bad Habit'

President Trump released a statement Monday evening, slamming both Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, two key members of his Coronavirus Task Force last year.

Trump described them as “self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations” and says he fortunately almost always overturned them. “They had bad policy decisions that would have left our country open to China and others, closed to reopening our economy, and years away from an approved vaccine—putting millions of lives at risk.”

“We developed American vaccines by an American President in record time, nine months, which is saving the entire world. We bought billions of dollars of these vaccines on a calculated bet that they would work, perhaps the most important bet in the history of the world,” he continued. “Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx moved far too slowly, and if it were up to them we’d currently be locked in our basements as our country suffered through a financial depression. Families, and children in particular, would be suffering the mental strains of this disaster like never before.”

Trump then blasted Fauci for being “incapable of pressing the FDA to move [the COVID vaccine] through faster.”

“I was the one to get it done, and even the fake news media knows and reports this,” Trump insists.

Trump also called Dr. Fauci the “king of ‘flip-flops’ and moving the goalposts to make himself look as good as possible.”

“He fought me so hard because he wanted to keep our country open to countries like China,” Trump says. “I closed it against his strong recommendation, which saved many lives. Dr. Fauci also said we didn’t need to wear masks, then a few months later he said we needed to wear masks, and now, two or three of them. Fauci spent U.S. money on the Wuhan lab in China—and we now know how that worked out.”

Trump then called Dr. Birx “a proven liar” who has very little credibility left. “Many of her recommendations were viewed as ‘pseudo-science,’ and Dr. Fauci would always talk negatively about her and, in fact, would ask not to be in the same room with her.” According to Trump, states that followed her lead, like California, had worse outcomes with COVID, and “ruined the lives of countless children because they couldn’t go to school, ruined many businesses, and an untold number of Americans who were killed by the lockdowns themselves.”

“I only kept Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx on because they worked for the U.S. government for so long,” Trump says. “They are like a bad habit!”

