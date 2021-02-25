Oye! Can You Translate What Biden Is Trying to Say Here?

Earlier this week, Joe Biden appeared to have another one of his signature verbal nonsense moments while attempting to memorialize those who succumbed to COVID-19.

“The only way to spare more pain and more loss, the only way… these millstones no longer mark our national mourning—these milestones, I should say—no… no longer moke…m-m-m-mark our national mourning.”

Does anyone have a Biden to English dictionary? pic.twitter.com/xLLNzQNP2k — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) February 24, 2021

Please note, it took many repeat viewings of the above video to come up with the transcription, but even reading it, it’s hard to understand exactly the point he was trying to make. It’s not as bad as when, back in October, mere days away from the election, Biden said, “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure,” but it’s still pretty bad.

Biden similarly spoke nonsense last August when talking about China. “The way Trump—the way China will respond is when we gather the rest of the world that in fact [unintelligible] in… in… fr- in in in in open trade and making sure that we’re in a position that the world uh that, that we deal with WHO the right way that, in fact, that’s when things begin to change, that when China’s behavior is going to change.”

I’ll give a thousand dollars to anyone who can translate this. pic.twitter.com/4zWZnDeBBi — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) August 6, 2020

Do you understand what Biden was trying to say in any of these instances? Does anyone?

Anyone?

Bueller?

At least the mean tweets have stopped, right? No wonder Democrats don’t want Biden to have the power to launch a nuclear attack.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Gab, Facebook, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.