Yikes! Can You Translate Biden's Latest Gibberish?

It’s happened again.

While campaigning in Pennsylvania on Friday, Joe Biden seemed to start mumbling gibberish in the middle of a talking point.

“I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure,” he said.

BIDEN: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”

pic.twitter.com/TAkj7bJndN — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 30, 2020

Covfefe?

Seriously, what exactly was he trying to say, and why did it come out like a bunch of garbled nonsense.

Back in August, Biden had a similar incident where he started speaking gibberish, and then the intelligible words he spoke didn’t make much sense either.

“The way Trump–the way China will respond is when we gather the rest of the world that in fact [unintelligible] in in fr- in in in in open trade and making sure that we’re in a position that the world uh that that we deal with WHO the right way that in fact that’s when things begin to change, that when China’s behavior is going to change.”

I’ll give a thousand dollars to anyone who can translate this. pic.twitter.com/4zWZnDeBBi — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) August 6, 2020

In truth, this isn’t funny. He could potentially be elected president, and yet, he’s clearly not mentally fit.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis