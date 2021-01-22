Now Is the Moment of Truth for Never Trumpers

“Biden’s a moderate!”

“He will work with Republicans!”

“He’s not an ideologue, he’ll govern from the center!”

“Trump wasn’t a real conservative.”

“Biden’s a uniter!”

It was various statements like this that we often heard from Never Trumpers trying to justify their support for Biden despite claiming to be conservatives. It was a tough pill to swallow during the presidential campaign, but now, these so-called conservative Never Trumpers can’t use bogus predictions to justify their support for Biden, they now will have a record to reflect on. It is no longer enough to refer to lines in a speech about unity and working “with Democrats and Republicans” to achieve compromise in Congress. Nope.

And even now, mere days into Biden’s presidency, we’ve received a glimpse into Joe Biden’s so-called pledge to unify this country.

Rather than urging his fellow Democrats to drop their second bogus impeachment of Donald Trump, instead, he punted, arguing that they can do as they please, despite the fact that impeaching a president leaving office, and proceeding with a trial after he’s left will only divide this country further.

Of course, Never Trumpers were all for impeachment, so why don’t we just focus on policy and other actions.

Soon after being sworn in, Biden fired Peter Robb, general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board, despite ten months being left in his term. This unprecedented act, Kimberley Strassel predicts, “will likely be only the first of many exercises of raw power.”

Sources in the Biden administration reportedly told CNN that they have to “start from scratch” on rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine, implying that the Trump administration left no framework for vaccine distribution, even though distribution began in December 2020. Even Chris Cuomo questioned the claims made by the sources. “Another thing that I don’t buy comes out of our reporting … that people in the administration say they’re starting from scratch with the vaccine. No, they’re not!” he said.

If Chris Cuomo can acknowledge that the Biden administration absolutely inherited a vaccine rollout infrastructure, but the Biden administration is claiming they did not, what does that say about unity? What do Never Trumpers have to say about that?

And then there’s the Paris Climate Accords and the Iran Nuclear Deal. Both were unconstitutionally implemented by Barack Obama, and legally revoked under Trump, only to be brought back under Biden. The Constitution is quite clear that treaties must be ratified with a two-thirds vote by the Senate. By pretending that he can unilaterally rejoin the Paris Accords or the Iran Nuclear Deal, Biden is violating the U.S. Constitution. If Never Trumpers care about the Constitution, they’d be outraged at Biden.

Within hours of being sworn in, the Biden administration tear-gassed “peaceful protesters” in Portland. Remember when Trump was accused of tear-gassing “peaceful protesters” in Washington, DC? Will Never Trumpers hold Biden accountable for that? And let’s not forget that after months of attacking Trump for his so-called careless attitude about wearing masks, Joe Biden violated his own mask mandate hours after signing it. How many Never Trumpers called Trump a murderer for his reluctance to wear a mask? Will they just shrug off Biden’s “rules for thee, not for me” attitude?

And what about Biden’s absurd kowtowing to the transgender movement? First, he picks transgender Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine (born Richard Levine) to be assistant secretary of health. Aside from his believing himself to be a woman, Levine’s controversial record in Pennsylvania should have prevented him from even being considered for a position in Biden’s administration.

Speaking of Biden’s kowtowing to the transgender movement, one of the executive orders he signed on his first day forces schools to allow biological boys to participate in girls’ sports.

In just a couple days, Biden has repeatedly proven to be the far-left ideologue that we warned he would be. Where are the Never Trumpers who fancy themselves to be conservatives? Where are those who said repeatedly that Biden would govern from the center, that he’d be a moderate, that he’d unite our country? Biden has done nothing to unite the country and is certainly not governing from the center.

Never Trumpers may have deluded themselves into thinking that Biden was the “real deal” when it came to centrism and unity during the campaign, but in a mere sliver of time they’ve seen enough evidence to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that Biden couldn’t care less about unity and centrism.

So, it’s the moment of truth for these Never Trumpers. Admit you were duped, or just change your political affiliation to Democrat.

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, Gab, MeWe, Rumble, Parler, and CloutHub.