WATCH: Trump Delivers Video Message to Nation Before Going to Walter Reed

Trump did not take any questions outside the White House prior to his departure on Marine One to Walter Reed Hospital, but he did record a video message to the nation that was posted on Twitter moments ago.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” Trump says in the video. “I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So, thank you very much, I appreciate it, I will never forget it. Thank you.”

Trump was taken to Walter Reed “out of an abundance of caution” and will be working out of secure presidential offices at the hospital for the next few days.

