News & Politics

SHOCK POLL: Astounding Percentage of Democrats 'Happy' About Trump's COVID Diagnosis

By Matt Margolis Oct 02, 2020 7:21 PM EST
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

When news of Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis broke, many unhinged liberals took to Twitter to express joy, and even wish death upon the president.

It would be nice to believe that unhinged liberals on social media aren’t representative of the whole Democratic Party, but sadly, according to a new Morning Consult poll, they might actually be pretty darn close.

According to the newly released poll, 41 percent of Democrats are “indifferent” about Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis, while a staggering 40 percent responded that they were “happy” about it. Republicans, however, were mostly “sad” (55 percent) and “worried” (51 percent).

Thirty-one percent of Democrats actually claimed to be “excited” at the news.

Excited? Is Trump Derangement Syndrome in the Democratic Party so bad that many Democrats are happy and excited about his diagnosis?

Voters are also worried about the economy following the news. “Nearly half (49 percent) of all registered voters say they are more worried about the economy after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, compared to 38 percent who said his diagnosis hasn’t changed their opinion on the matter,” explains Joanna Piacenza of Morning Consult.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trumpand the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

‘I Hope He Dies,’ Liberals Celebrate Trump’s COVID Diagnosis
Tags: DONALD TRUMP TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME CORONAVIRUS
TRENDING
Editor's Choice