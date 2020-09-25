BREAKING: GOP Sources Reveal Whom Trump Intends to Nominate to SCOTUS on Saturday

Multiple senior Republican sources with knowledge of the process say that President Trump intends to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to be the next Supreme Court justice, according to a report from CNN.
Despite these conversations, the sources caution that “there is always the possibility that Trump makes a last-minute change, but the expectation is Barrett is the choice.”
As has been noted, Amy Coney Barrett has been widely perceived to be the frontrunner for the nomination.
Trump is expected to make his announcement Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.
