Can Trump's Nominee to Replace RBG Get Confirmed Before the Election? You Bet!

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has the left in a panic, with liberals making all sorts of claims and allegations boiling down to “Trump can’t nominate someone during an election year” or “It’s too close to the election.”

Make no mistake about it, Trump, who has promised to nominate a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg this week, can get his nominee confirmed before the election, and the time frame for accomplishing this would not be of unprecedented speed.

For starters, there’s plenty of time before the end of Trump’s first term to get it done, as Matt Batzel of American Majority noted, “EVERY SINGLE VOTE ON A #SCOTUS NOMINEE OF THE LAST 45 YEARS was voted on in less time than what Trump has between now and the end of his current term.”

Yes, Trump has time to nominate and get his nominee confirmed to the Supreme Court. EVERY SINGLE VOTE ON A #SCOTUS NOMINEE OF THE LAST 45 YEARS was voted on in less time than what Trump has between now and the end of his current term. pic.twitter.com/og5aOZsiw1 — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) September 19, 2020

But, Trump can get it done even sooner. In fact, he could nominate RBG’s replacement and have her confirmed before the election. Here’s why:

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens was confirmed 19 days after his nomination.

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was confirmed 33 days after her nomination.

And, the icing on the cake: The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg was confirmed 42 days after her nomination.

The presidential election is in 44 days.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s formal Supreme Court nomination was sent to the Senate on June 22, 1993. Her confirmation hearing began on July 20, and the Senate voted to confirm her on August 3. The entire process took 42 days. https://t.co/Es6goc6mmo — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 19, 2020

U.S. Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett is considered to be the frontrunner for the nomination. Should Trump nominate her, that gives even more credence to the idea that this nomination can be completed expeditiously. Barrett has already been vetted by the Senate, having gone through the confirmation process in 2017.