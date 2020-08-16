Leftists Make Hashtag #WrongTrump Trend on Twitter After President Trump's Brother Dies

President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York. He was 71 years old.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” President Trump said in a statement. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

From President @realDonaldTrump on the passing of his brother and best friend, Robert – “We will meet again”: pic.twitter.com/1mBgx1td26 — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) August 16, 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris released statements of condolence.

“Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing. I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all,” Biden shared on Twitter.

“Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you,” read Kamala Harris’s statement.

Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you. https://t.co/j9cVKi8b5A — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 16, 2020

Their supporters, however, were less willing to be gracious, and instead reacted with their usual venom toward him. The hashtag #wrongtrump trended on Twitter in the hours following the announcement.

Dear Grim Reaper, You took the #wrongtrump. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 16, 2020

To be honest, the first thing I do every morning and the last thing I do every night is check if Trump has been arrested, infected or died. Anyone with me? #wrongtrump — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) August 16, 2020

What did he promise the devil for the Grim Reaper to take the #wrongtrump ??? pic.twitter.com/12013X74Th — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) August 16, 2020

The Grim reaper took the #wrongtrump “it is what it is” 🤷🏻‍♀️ — improperbostonian (@Eli_Tobin) August 16, 2020

"What else can I say? I f'd up." – Grim Reaper#wrongtrump pic.twitter.com/FnP04C49Hs — Pauley Teeks (@PauleyTeeks) August 16, 2020

These people who are making such toxic attacks on Trump in the wake of his brother’s death are the same people who are supporting Biden to “restore civility” in the White House.

Uh huh.

