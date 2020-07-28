Attorney General Barr's Epic Mic Drop Moment During the Congressional Hearings

Attorney General William Barr’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee has been impressive against the onslaught of loaded questions and false premises by Democrats that they won’t let him respond to.

But one of my favorite moments came when Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) was “questioning” Barr about the federal response to rioters in Washington, D.C., the night St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square was burned by those rioters.

Here’s video of the incident:

Terrorist group ANTIFA outside the White House lighting St. Johns Church on Fire and ripping down its American flag.

St. John’s was built in 1816 every president since Madison has worshiped there.

Abe Lincoln prayed in this building.

Send ANTIFA to GITMO!pic.twitter.com/iUfnZV9yhl — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 1, 2020

“Are you aware that the director of the church that the Episcopal archbishop of Washington and the bishop of the Episcopal Church nationally along with the Catholic bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, all denounced this police assault on the civil rights and civil liberties of the people?” asked Congressman Raskin.

Barr’s reply was short and epic. “Did they do that before or after the fire was put out?”

On the night St. John's Church was set on fire: RASKIN: Are you aware that church leaders "all denounced this police assault on the civil rights and civil liberties of the people?" BARR: "Did they do that before or after the fire was put out?" pic.twitter.com/Aw5oE3cc2a — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2020

Raskin didn’t have his answer, but his initial bumbling in response to Barr’s question was priceless.