China's Role in the Gas Stove Debate

Yes, we had Chinese balloons flying over the United States and other countries in the Americas. And yes, Joe Biden took his sweet time dealing with it while his handlers figured out a way to use it to blast Trump. Because reasons, of course. And make no mistake, a Chinese spy balloon sailing through U.S. airspace with what amounts to tacit permission by the Biden administration is no small thing. China’s balloons are overt shots across the bow of what remains of the free world, but it is important to watch out for the torpedos.

One such torpedo is the whole gas stove controversy. As the Washington Free Beacon notes, the non-profit Climate Imperative is a well-funded group that has its sights set on eliminating gas stoves. It has a budget of around $1 billion, thanks to Laurene Powell Jobs and John Doerr, a pair of billionaires themselves. As a non-profit, it has a board, or what it calls an “advisory council,” and one of that board’s members is Wang Yi. Yi is a professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. What is not commonly known about Yi is that along with a lengthy list of academic credentials, he is also a member of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress of the P.R.C — in other words, the Chinese government. The Beacon reports that the committee, when the full legislature is not in session, works to advance the goals of the Communist Party. Wang also advises the Chinese government on climate change through the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development, which operates with the approval of the CCP. The group is tasked with advising the government on climate and development.

Climate Imperative, with Li as a council member, has made contributions to the Building Decarbonization Coalition, which works to transition buildings from gas to electricity. The Beacon also reports that Colorado’s Rocky Mountain Institute has worked with China’s National Development and Reform Commission to transition away from oil and gas to electricity. The Rocky Mountain Institute published a study alleging a link between gas stoves and childhood asthma.

As PJ Media reported last year, Vivek Ramaswamy has pointed out how effective China has been in exploiting ESG and related efforts to undermine the United States as a world power. This includes leveraging racism and racing ahead in energy development. China wields its economic power to avoid restrictions placed on U.S companies:

BlackRock became the first foreign owner of a domestic, wholly-owned asset management subsidiary business in China. This occurred after BlackRock lobbied for different standards for Chinese companies that want to list in the U.S. BlackRock continues to apply stringent ESG standards for U.S. energy companies such as Chevron and Exxon. But the company is also a major shareholder in PetroChina, which is buying up the same projects that BlackRock has effectively forced American companies to abandon.

Naturally, China has an interest in finding ways to hamstring the U.S. economy. And if it can do so with our cooperation, so much the better. Yes, we should be watching the skies for Chinese spy balloons. But while we crane our necks skyward, we also need to keep an eye on our waterline.