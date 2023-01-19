Border Czar Ignores the Border During Arizona Trip

Kamala Harris, Vice-President of the United States of America, geography expert, Queen of the Venn diagrams, and border czar, was off on a junket to Arizona on Thursday. Despite the fact that the state is struggling with the influx of illegal immigrants, Harris will uphold the time-tested Democrat position of ignoring the immigration crisis as well as the current Executive Branch’s tradition of avoiding an actual border. Ah, traditions! They are part of what made America great.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, this will be Harris’ first trip to Arizona. Read that again. This is the border czar’s first trip to Arizona. Bear in mind, Biden’s team took office in January 2021. This is January 2023. This is the first time Harris has been to the state in two years. Harris was scheduled to visit Tonopah, which is some 100 miles north of the town of Yuma at the border, and where the government declared an emergency in December of 2021 because of the record number of illegals entering the country there.

Not only was Harris not going to visit the border, but she also wasn’t even there to talk about the border. No, the purpose of the vice president’s visit was to spread joy, cheer, and goodwill about and tour a wind and solar project. Specifically a section of power line that will transport power from renewable sources. Yep, that old Democrat standby: green energy. Because green energy will solve all of the world’s problems! Racism, hunger, climate change, and best of all no stove fumes! Not to mention those good-paying union jobs. I think it is administration protocol now to say “union” whenever you say “jobs.” They must get a couple hundred thousand from the lobbyists every time Biden says that. It could be a White House cheer at this point: “We say union you say jobs!” “Union!” “Jobs!” “Union!” “Jobs!”

Republican National Committee spokesman Nainoa Johsens told the Free Beacon, “Failed border czar Kamala Harris is looking at power lines and solar panels while the southern border remains wide open and drugs and violent crime are pouring into Arizona. The Biden administration has completely abandoned our border communities.”

Johsens was not the only one who took notice and umbrage when it came to the Veep’s itinerary and purpose. Various officials in Arizona were understandably underwhelmed and indignant. The Pinal County sheriff told Fox that the Biden administration was trying to hide the truth about the border from the public and was refusing to address the crisis. John Giles, the Mayor of Mesa, called Harris’ trip a lost opportunity to bring some much-needed attention to the problem of illegal immigration, adding:

In the last two months, we’ve recovered over 800,000 fentanyl tablets in Mesa, over 200 pounds of methamphetamine just last month. There’s absolutely security issues at the border that we would love for the vice president to bring more attention to and to bring more resources to.

I would ask how the administration could be this tone-deaf, but tone-deafness is practically national policy these days. Of course, the truth is that Harris knows about the border crisis, and Biden knows about it. Everyone knows about it. It could be that Harris uses that now well-known tone of voice and elementary school speaking style, not because she isn’t very bright but because she thinks we aren’t that bright. Fentanyl, human trafficking, overloaded social services, and an uptick in crime can all be fixed with wind and solar. Just ask Vice President Harris.