Majority of House Dems Vote Against Resolution Opposing Violence Against Churches and Pro-Life Centers

Well, this has been an interesting week, hasn’t it? Aside from the big news about the Big Guy’s boxes, the new GOP contingent in the House of Representatives shook off the post-speaker blues and got right to work. True, the legislation the House passed in terms of the IRS and the pro-life agenda is destined for doom in the Senate and would not have survived a presidential veto anyway. But you have to give the Republicans credit for fighting the good fight and for making the Democrats say all of the quiet parts out loud.

For example, this week, the House passed a measure that condemned attacks on pro-life facilities and churches. According to Just the News, the resolution “condemns recent attacks of vandalism, violence, and destruction against pro-life facilities, groups and churches” and “calls upon the Biden Administration to use all appropriate law enforcement authorities to uphold public safety and to protect the rights of pro-life facilities, groups, and churches.” The vote was 222-219 and was, as usual, split along party lines. But three Democrats—Vicente Gonzalez of south Texas, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington—supported it.

The article cited a report published by the Family Research Council entitled “Hostility Against Churches Is on the Rise in the United States – Analyzing Incidents from 2018-2022.” The report by Arielle Del Turco, states:

Between January 2018 and September 2022, at least 420 acts of hostility against U.S. churches occurred. The types of acts identified include vandalism, arson, gun-related incidents, bomb threats, and more. There also appeared to be an increase in frequency over the course of the reporting period.

The report notes that there were 342 incidents of vandalism, 58 incidents of arson or attempted arson, 12 incidents involving guns, 11 bomb threats, and 19 incidents that fell into the “other” category, which consisted of assaults, interruption of services, or threats. Twenty incidents involved a combination of offenses. The only states where violence was not reported were Delaware, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The number of incidents spiked as a result of the Dobbs leak, consisting mostly of pro-abortion graffiti. When the Dobbs decision was handed down, the trend continued. Other incidents were attributed to the treatment of native children in former Catholic schools in Canada, and unrest surrounding the George Floyd incident and the Black Lives Matter movement. Some were incidents of vandalism without messages, and some contained Satanic messages.

As a former liberal and abortion advocate, I understand the passion behind “reproductive rights.” Been there, done that. I get it. But at the same time, shouldn’t Congress be able to agree that vigilante violence is wrong? That chaos is bad? That differences should be worked out without destruction? That we can argue without burning down buildings? Whatever one’s opinion on a given matter may be, civilized people do not do these things. We can all get together on that, right?

I guess not.

Senator Mike Lee once told me that people on Capitol Hill have absolutely no clue what is going on outside the Beltway. So it might be that when Democrats vote against condemning violence against churches and pro-life centers, they may not truly understand the message they are sending. They may not grasp the potential consequences of their actions.

But given the double standard they apply when it comes to things like this, and the idea that violence (of which they approve ) must always equal free speech, it would appear that our Democrat leaders are happy with giving a nod to anarchy, in much the same way CNN talked about “mostly peaceful riots.” After all, Democrats in Congress have delivered more than their fair share of incendiary rhetoric while accusing Mega MAGA Republicans of plotting a violent overthrow of the government. Damage to cities, businesses, and the injuries and deaths of ordinary Americans were nothing more than collateral damage in the fight for a “noble cause,” while J6 has been hailed as the worst thing to happen to our country since Pearl Harbor. So, I have little if any doubt that those who voted against Wednesday’s bill knew exactly what they were doing. They are perfectly content with violence if it agrees with their manifesto and is done by others.

It takes a special kind of narcissism and a level of dysfunctionality approaching sociopathy for the Democrats to vote against not only this bill but the Born Alive Act. And, all Congress jokes aside, I congratulate those legislators who are willing to brave those things and face the derision of the media, academia, and a segment of society that is not far behind their party in terms of derangement.

Of course, no legislation or even court cases will put an end to abortion. For that to happen, society must find the idea morally objectionable. That requires morals, which seem to be in short supply.