You’ve Heard of Elf on a Shelf? Now We Have Docs in a Box

The Docs in a Box was a subject on Fox and many news outlets today.

The White House and left-wingers dropped many odd zingers to harrumph the subject away.

From the twits on The View to the capital, too you could hear as the liberals all chanted,

“This cannot be true! You still need to vote blue! Those boxes must all have been planted!”

I’m not making this up. You can’t make this stuff up, and why would I when these kinds of things drop into my lap? According to a piece in RealClearPolitics, the panel on The View (hey, I love you guys, but I’m not putting that on at my house. I’ve got a wife, grandkids, and dogs to think about. You’ll just have to trust RCP) were suspicious that Joe Biden, with his squeaky-clean rep and golden leg hair, would commit an offense anything remotely close to the those of which Trump stands accused. Joy Behar piped up: “You know what I think? I’ve never seen a luckier person than Donald Trump. Just as we’re this close to getting him, somehow these documents appear!” To which Sonny Hostin replied, “Does it feel like oppo-research to you? Does it feel like the Republicans are behind it?”

And that’s as far as I am delving into that. Except to say that one would expect such insightful commentary from The View, whose denizens are about as aware of the real world as a hermit crab. Which may be doing a disservice to hermit crabs. But the conspiracy theories, or the “planting of the seeds of doubt,” I guess, even made it to the nation’s capital. Democrat Hank Johnson suggested to Fox News that skullduggery may have been involved. If you scroll to the :28 mark below, you can see where the Gentleman from Georgia veers dangerously close to Dr. Seuss territory:

It almost puts my little ditty above to shame. Almost. Biden has admitted to having stored some of the documents next to his Corvette and even allayed any fears people may have had by assuring us that he keeps his ‘Vette locked up. Well, thank goodness for that. He must have a Ring doorbell keeping an eye on things, there. Even poor Karine Jean-Pierre, who almost brought back that ’70s dance “The Hustle” while trying to evade questions, couldn’t put the matter to rest. And when Merrick Garland names a special counsel to investigate the issue, I would say there is some fire to go with all of that smoke. Although if anything truly damning comes out, I will be surprised. I don’t think Garland would actually name someone who will uncover anything too horrific. People have been floating the idea that this could be the trapdoor Democrats need to keep Biden out of the 2024 race. Or that they can nail Biden to the wall with this issue and use that as a reason to destroy Trump. Those theories could be a bit far-fetched, but then again we are talking about the Democrat Party, here. Anything can happen and it usually does.

While Johnson applauded Garland’s move, saying it was a departure from the Trump years, he added:

Based on what we know, there is a big difference between the Trump and Biden document cases. There remains much we don’t know about the Biden document discoveries, and it’s too early to reach any conclusions. I am confident, however, that the process has begun to ensure that we get to the truth, and that justice will be done.

So, this may be bad, but it isn’t Trump bad. If it were Trump bad, things would be scary. But nothing a Democrat does could be Trump bad. So you can sleep soundly tonight.

Let me get this straight: If a Republican hangs on to official documents, it is sedition, a high crime, espionage, or something. But when a Democrat president does the same thing, it’s a common mistake? Like forgetting to change the cat litter or take out the trash? Uh-huh. Gotcha. But I will say this: As more and more things come to light (and I suspect they will), you will see more denials and more spin out of the left side of the aisle. The House GOP has said it is serious about pursuing corruption in the current administration. And this controversy may give Democrats the practice they need when the real excrement threatens to hit the fan.