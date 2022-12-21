Loudoun County School Board Member Finds Herself in 'Facebook Jail'

Elon has cleaned house on Twitter. Now someone should do Facebook and the Loudoun County, Va., School Board.

I dumped Facebook recently. I got on it originally at the behest of a former employer, and after I left that job, I kept the account and removed any references to my old job. I kept it to stay in touch with friends and family. What I ended up with was a series of ads that blotted out anything I might have been interested in. What’s more, any time I clicked on anything related to Christianity, somehow, I would be inundated with a raft of ads and posts either slamming my faith or trying to get me to try some new religion entirely. I get it. Facebook is left-wing, biased, and manipulated. I got tired of being a product and the target of an algorithm. So I deleted my account.

But Tiffany Polifko, the newest member of the Loudoun County School Board in Virginia, is still on Facebook. While her campaign page is still up, when she tried to log on to her school board account, she discovered that it had been suspended.

Facebook is silencing my account attached to my official school board member page. They can't handle the truth. pic.twitter.com/kAuIAlznFb — Tiffany for Broad Run (@tiffanyforbr) December 20, 2022

Did I mention that Polifko is a conservative? Go figure.

Polifko told the Washington Examiner that she appealed the decision and uploaded a photo of herself, following Facebook’s instructions. The school board account remains in limbo. She isn’t even sure what triggered the ban in the first place. What’s more, the suspension occurred a week after a school board meeting during which multiple parents lambasted the district.

According to the Examiner, some demanded the resignation of the remaining board members and expressed support for Polifko. This meeting was the first after a grand jury released its findings regarding two sexual assaults by a transgender male student at two different schools and the way the board handled the issue. It also comes in the wake of vocal opposition by parents to the district’s COVID-19 and gender policies and CRT elements in the curriculum. If you watch the video, you will see that parents or attendees were given a mere sixty seconds to speak. While in some cases, board members apparently smirked. Well played, LCSD.

It is entirely possible that Facebook, with its ham-handed lefty approach to censorship, sunk Polifko’s school board page on its own. But it is equally, if not more likely, that one of her fellow board members or a parent or citizen sympathetic to the current regime decided to take matters into his or her own hands and report Polifko to the platform.

No president, no matter how popular, is going to drain the swamp, mainly because the United States has become a veritable Everglades, and the swamp is everywhere. And the Left, convinced of its own superiority and baffled that you may not be similarly persuaded, is not going down without a fight.