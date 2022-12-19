The White House Wants $3.4 Billion for Border Security

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) made a Sunday appearance on “Face the Nation.” Cuellar said that the Biden administration’s plan for tackling the border issue is simply not workable. He made it clear that all the White House has done is blame others, notably Congress and the GOP, for the mess, and that its main focus seems to be moving people deeper into the U.S. interior and feeding and housing them, with little if any attention paid to security issues.

Fox News noted that once Title 42 expires, we should see an explosion in the number of illegal immigrants. You knew that already. What you may not have known is that the Biden administration has also requested $3.4 billion to prep for the influx. In fact, CNS News reported that recently, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Republicans needed to put up or shut up when it comes to a secure border. As to the $3.4 billion, she stated:

The funding will integrate surveillance towers, inspect technology, Border Patrol rotor — rotary wing aircraft and helicopter aircraft sensor upgrades, tactical marine time surveillance system, and also law enforcement radios, faster asylum claim processing, and so much more.

Jean-Pierre also commented that the money would “…ensure that the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security have the resources they need to secure our border and build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system.”

But is it too little, too late? National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd made an appearance on America’s Newsroom Monday morning on and had this to say:

Beyond too little, too late, does the Biden administration really care about the problem? Last week, Jean-Pierre was skewered for saying that the White House has been “doing the work” (the Left loves that phrase) on the border while accusing the GOP of “political stunts.”

And of course, White House senior advisor Keisha Lance Bottoms fumbled for an answer when asked why Biden did not visit the border on an Arizona junket. Her response was essentially that travel for the president is more “disruptive” than it is for the rest of us. So, with all of the people handling the logistics and itinerary for the POTUS, no one could schedule time for him to see for himself the impact of what will likely be the greatest domestic crisis of our time?

I doubt that. Everyone, including your neighbor’s dog, knows we have had a serious problem at the border for some time now. And this administration has had more than ample time to take it seriously. If it wanted to do so. And while the surge of illegals will swell the rolls of undocumented Democrats, whoever is in charge and prepares Biden’s oatmeal and talking points also knows the havoc the problem is creating for the country. And ostensibly, solving the problems brought on by illegal immigration will require more government. More Democrat government. And more money. This time around, the bill comes out to $3.4 billion. But I’m sure the Democrats will give you all the government you can — or can’t — pay for.