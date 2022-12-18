El Paso Mayor Declares a State of Emergency as Illegal Aliens Literally Flood Up From the Sewers

It’s even worse than predicted.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency after conferring with federal officials about the thousands of illegal aliens who are in El Paso, waiting to be released into the United States.

There is no room for them in the overflowing shelters, so thousands of them are sleeping in the streets. Or, sleeping in the sewers.

“Talking to some of our federal partners they really believe that on Wednesday our numbers will go to 4-, 5- or 6,000, and when I asked them, I said do you believe that you guys can handle it today, the answer was no. And when I heard the answer was no, I knew we had to do something right away,” Leeser said. (emphasis added)

Why can’t they handle it? The Biden administration has known since the summer that Title 42 was going to end. They have known since the beginning of May that they were facing an unprecedented crisis — up to 18,000 illegal aliens a day showing up at the border.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told America back in May, no worries, we’re on it.

“What we do is we prepare and we plan, and we’ve been doing so for months understanding that the Title 42 authority that the CDC holds is not going to be around forever because, quite frankly, we want to conquer the pandemic and put it behind us,” Mayorkas said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

As it turns out, that was a lie.

El Paso represents but one crossing point for illegals in Texas. There are 28 main border crossings in that state alone. And if they’re getting slammed with 6,000 illegals arriving every day in El Paso, 18,000 illegals a day along the entire southern border is an optimistic number.

KTSM:

According to the city, staff will be able to use the declaration to request additional resources and support from the state, which includes but is not limited to personnel, shelter, and transportation. Under the declaration, staff will also set up an Emergency Operations Center and implement emergency management plans to protect the health, safety and welfare of migrants. Meantime, the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has been sending out roving teams to assist the migrants that CBP are releasing in the Downtown area. The teams are focused on helping people arrange for transportation and offering them shelter to get them out of the elements and cold temperatures.

Biden is going to look for some way to deflect blame for the coming humanitarian catastrophe onto Donald Trump. But with six months of lead time to plan for a crisis that was his fault in the first place for inviting illegals to cross the border in the first days of his administration, he’s not going to have an excuse for what’s hitting El Paso now.

Desperate migrants are met with cold, no room at shelters after crossing the border: Migrants from Nicaragua in El Paso, Texas after crossing the border were facing the cold and sleeping on the street amid the numbers arriving. https://t.co/ftQTtLc2Wo — Top U.S. & World News🗽 (@USRealityCheck) December 17, 2022

El Paso is trying to spread the misery to neighboring towns.

Wall Street Journal:

Mr. D’Agostino said Saturday that the state is set to deploy additional law-enforcement assistance and buses to help shuttle migrants out of El Paso to other cities around the region that might have more transportation options. More than 36,000 migrants, many of them Nicaraguan asylum seekers, have been taken into custody in El Paso since Dec. 1, and roughly 20,000 people have been released into the community.

No room at the inn for these folks. And pretty soon, all of these people are going to become some other city’s problem.

Related: Biden-trafficked Minors Provide Child Labor to U.S. Factories

Biden promised the American people “an orderly, secure, and well-managed border while treating people fairly and humanely.” There’s nothing “orderly” about what’s taking place and as far as being “well managed,” this clusterfark is anything but. Secretary Mayorkas should resign immediately or be impeached. His incompetence is going to get a lot of people killed.

And that will be on him and his boss, Joe Biden.