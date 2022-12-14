The Son of Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker Talks About His Father

As David DePape was getting ready for his preliminary hearing for the attack on Paul Pelosi, his son was giving an interview. 19-year-old Nebosvod ‘Sky’ Gonzalez, DePape’s biological son, spoke with The Daily Mail. Gonzales’s view of his father differs from the image of an ultra-MAGA right-wing maniac who is accused of attacking Pelosi after demanding to know the whereabouts of then-Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Instead, Gonzalez painted a picture of a sad and possibly unstable man, who, if anything, was not loyal to any party. Not that this excuses attacking someone with a hammer, but as Gonzalez talked to the paper about the man he knew, what emerged was not a Republican activist with a Let’s Go Brandon flag waving from the bed of a pickup truck.

Gonzalez says that his father talked about being sent to stay with his abusive grandparents. According to Gonzalez, DePape said that when he was a toddler, his grandmother once dumped a pot of boiling water on him. DePape would often escape to the beach to avoid the abuse. DePape, said Gonzalez, was regularly bullied in school and never had many friends as an adult. Gonzales added that when he and his siblings were younger, DePape would take them to the beach and park and “tried to be the best father he could be.” But Gonzalez said that DePape did not do much to improve the family’s finances. His main occupation seems to have been making bracelets. Gonzales’ mother, Oxan “Gypsy” Taub, kicked DePape out of the home following a fight. Gonzales has not had contact with DePape since that time. Taub is currently serving time at the California Institution for Women in Chino.

According to Gonzales, DePape said that the Republican and Democrat parties are nothing more than “colors and covers,” and held that the policies of the individual matter. Gonzales believes that DePape may have been a member of the Green Party, adding, “My father had progressive views, he believed in human rights, equality, and justice. He was against the war, he was a peace activist, hardly a right-wing conservative as he has been branded.”

While Gonzales feels bad for the Pelosi family, he added that everyone deserves to know what happened that night. Gonzales commented to The Mail, “For all that we know he was some sort of sex slave as Elon musk pointed out. I mean how did David get into the house. Does anyone really know what happened there?”

The hypothesis about Paul Pelosi’s and David DePape’s predilections aside, Gonzales makes a valid point: we do need to know what happened that night. Which is unlikely. As so often happens in these cases, Leftists, “journalists,” and even Joe Biden rushed to condemn conservatives for an alleged attack by a man with a difficult past and perhaps a questionable grip on reality. But there is a narrative to be protected and promoted. Will the truth be crafted to fit it?