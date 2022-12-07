Oh, Why the Hell Not? John Bolton Mulls a Presidential Run.

Who will be the Republican presidential nominee? Trump? DeSantis? Some squish that is guaranteed to lose but is relatively unoffensive? GOP psychics, tea leaf and tarot card readers, and pundits have speculated on who will get the nod to place their backside in the gunsights of CNN and the accompanying remora and angle for the chance to sit behind the Resolute Desk. Or possibly disappoint millions of Republican voters.

Since the 2022 elections finally stumbled to a halt on Tuesday night, it is of course the (un)official start of the ’24 presidential campaign. Joe Biden is set to make his announcement “soon,” and word has it that George Lucas and ILM have agreed to provide the subtitles.

Ex-United States National Security Advisor John Bolton decided to beat the Christmas rush and announce that he is considering a run for the Oval Office. Bolton said on John Solomon’s podcast, “If others don’t, aren’t going to do it, I’m prepared to do it.” He added, “Back in 2016, I took a pretty serious look at getting into the race in that cycle. I went to Iowa and New Hampshire, and I did the candidate forms and I actually took my wife and daughter to New Hampshire to see how they liked campaigning, because that’s a pretty serious decision for the family. Ultimately, I decided not to do it.”

One of Bolton’s impetuses for running is the idea that it is time to shepherd the party into the post-Trump era. And he has also expressed concerns about Trump’s role in the party. Given the recent circus at Mar-a-Lago and poll results, Trump’s viability as a candidate is a legitimate topic of discussion.

Related: Here’s What Happened in Georgia During the Runoff

Free speech and the First Amendment would also be priorities for Bolton, specifically the abolishment of Section 230 of the Communications Act. He claims that it is time for Big Tech to be held accountable for what appears on its platforms.

It’s too soon for popcorn and way too soon for presidential prognostications. But if nothing else, at least Bolton will make things semi-interesting for a while.