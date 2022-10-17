Seattle City Council Woman Wants Police Protection After Feces Thrown at Her Condo

Oh, the Pacific Northwest. If it things there were not so destructive and miserable there, it would make for a great setting for a new television show. Maybe That’s So Woke! Or perhaps CSI: Seattle. Better still, Law & Order: Privileged Morons Unit. But now, the turds have come home to roost for one elected official.

Meet Kshama Sawant, a member of the Seattle City Council representing District 3. Her bio on the city’s website describes her as an activist, organizer, and socialist with a passion for social justice as well as a member of Socialist Alternative. She has pledged “to be a voice for workers, youth, the oppressed, and the voiceless. She only accepts the average workers’ wage and donates the rest of her six-figure salary to building social justice movements.” Pretty much what you would expect from a Seattle politician.

According to the Daily Mail, back in 2020, Sawant was a driving force behind CHAZ and, despite being married to a Microsoft engineer, railed about the city’s gentrification. The paper also had this Tweet from Sawant:

Our movement needs to urgently ensure East Precinct is not handed back to police, but is turned over permanently into community control. My office is bringing legislation to convert East Precinct into a community center for restorative justice. The movement has been undaunted in the face of horrific violence from Mayor Durkan’s police. Congratulations, solidarity!

The Post Millennial reports that Sawant has been very vocal in the Defund the Police movement and also gave protestors access to the City Hall during the pandemic. For someone who despises the police so much, it is interesting that she has no trouble demanding their presence at her home. Radio station KTTH notes that Sawant’s condo has been “decorated” by excrement four times this month. She is now demanding that the Seattle Police Department protect her home from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until the offender is flushed out.

The radio station also reports that, in the past, Sawant requested that Seattle detectives track down the person or persons responsible for threatening emails she received. According to the Post Millennial, Sawant had allegedly used the emails as a publicity move before contacting the authorities.

All this even though Sawant has been one of the loudest voices in the defund movement in Seattle. Crime has been booming in the Emerald City, and this year’s figures will probably beat last year’s number for homicides. KTTH states that the city has lost 500 officers since 2020 and does not have the manpower to protect the city. But Sawant, despite wanting to rid the city of the thin blue line, wants the department to pull officers away from actual police work because she is experiencing firsthand the — shall we say — fruits of her labors.

Obviously, we know whose lives matter to Sawant and her ilk. Chaos and anarchy are wonderful tools for hope and change for the little people on Seattle’s streets so long as it never reaches the door of her and her engineer husband. It’s perfectly fine to turn the rest of the city into a toilet in the name of justice. But the minute CHAZ/CHOP shows up in an elite section of suburbia, it is time to re-fund the police, at least for as long as it takes to remove the stain, if you will, from the neighborhood. I suspect that the stink of this crime will be with them for a while, at least until another “movement” when Seattle is once again a gleaming white throne of peace and harmony and regularity.

Apparently, “community control” has taken on a whole new meaning.

Okay, I’ve beaten the cr*p out of this story. See you later this afternoon!