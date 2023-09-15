New Yorkers Explode at Democrats Over Illegals

Tempers flared, middle fingers flew, and people were jostled aggressively in New York City today. No, it wasn’t a morning rush-hour subway ride; it was New York Democrats staging a press event at the illegal immigrant intake center at the iconic Roosevelt Hotel

Jerry “Nadless” Nadler, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and various city Democrats got more than a Bronx Cheer when they spoke in favor of the tens of thousands of illegal immigrants dragging the city into a financial disaster, as the global Marxists have long planned.

Eric Adams was not-so-suspiciously absent.

FACT-O-RAMA! It’s no accident that Europe and North America are being flooded with third-world immigrants at the same time. Just ask the mega-commies at Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) who “predicted” it in the 2018 tweet below.

Meat will be a special treat. Read more: https://t.co/RiQP6tpkfp pic.twitter.com/7BcRHgnWTx — World Economic Forum (@wef) April 9, 2018

Check out the Democrat apparatchik to AOC’s left as he dutifully mentions “klymatt chainje” as a reason to welcome the tsunami of illegal immigrants, a majority of whom are single, military-age men.

If you prefer your protests a little more violent, watch the man in a suit forcefully remove a protestor here. Check out the middle fingers in the back. Mad bomb shouts to the woman in the FJB hat, a cap which at one time, a mere year ago, could have gotten her punched by a pink-haired sally-boi when worn in New York City.

“Close the border, close the border. Respect the constitution, AOC. I am your constituent,” is one of the nicer heckles you’ll hear. Here is another colorful fusillade of New York opinion:

📢 🗣️ Close the Border, Close the Border, Close the Border… 📢🗣️ New York Mayor, AOC Jerry Nadler ALL shouted down today in NY #mRNA #1MillionMarch4Children Carbon Tax Hope Hicks pic.twitter.com/2bV8g4pTm5 — J6 Videos (@J6Videos) September 15, 2023

YOU VOTED FOR THIS-O-RAMA! New York City has voted overwhelmingly Democrat for years. Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a RINO at best, was the last Republican to win a mayoral race. Despite Komrade DeBlasio turning New York City into Moscow on the Hudson, New Yorkers voted for Democrat Eric Adams as mayor. What did they expect?

Today, even NYC Mayor Eric Adams knows the crush of illegal immigrants is destroying the city he leads.

Don’t be fooled. None of this is an accident. This was all planned out by pinko miscreants in the WEF and at the United Nations, just to name a few.

Check out the UN’s “Agenda 2030” plan to “transform our world for sustainable development.” I count roughly 25 mentions of “klymatt chainje,” which is the vehicle they will use to change our world and enslave us. Remember, tyranny always arrives masquerading as virtue.

Silver Lining

Some of the media’s most clever devils believe we are going to beat the Democrat Stalinists because they pulled the Marxist trigger too soon. By and large, most Americans aren’t willing to sit back and watch as our nation is torn apart. We won’t remain quiet as the Democrats take our kids from us simply because we won’t allow groomers to surgically remove our kids’ genitals for TikTok “likes.”

Yes, New York City is painfully liberal, but unlike the West Coast bolshies, they are starting to stand up for and save their city.

Had the Mao-Maos waited a few years, they may have succeeded in their quest for global subjugation. But someone, a true New Yorker, got in the way and forced their hand.