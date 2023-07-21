Riot Act! NYPD Ordered to Pay Mad $tacks to George Floyd Insurrectionists

As if the kid glove treatment for America’s 2020 frondeurs wasn’t bad enough, the New York Police Dept. was told to shell out $13 million to nearly 1,400 insurrectionists — many of whom were arrested for violence — for being “mistreated” by New York’s Finest.

FACT-O-RAMA! Eighty-one percent of George Floyd rioters from BLM and the sally-bois of Antifa were never charged for their violent crimes.

A total of 1,380 people involved in the lawsuit were “arrested and/or subjected to force by NYPD officers.” Each will walk away with roughly $10,000 for their actions in the riots that rocked Brooklyn and Manhattan.

“This is about people in New York City being able to protest, being able to be in the streets, being able to say what they think about the government,” Elena Cohen, lead attorney for the rioters, told Business Insider in a video, “and to do it without being afraid that they’re going to be physically hurt.”

Cohen “forgot” to mention the more than 350 NYPD officers injured during the riots. She also didn’t mention the dozens of police officers who were found not to have wrongly handled the tender rioters.

FLOYD-O-RAMA! Roughly 450 New York City businesses were looted and/or damaged in the riots over Saintly George Floyd, costing tens of millions of dollars.

The good news: anyone who attacked a police officer, tossed firebombs, and/or got arrested with a weapon may not be eligible to take part in the massive payout.

The lawsuit named the now-retired NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, former New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio Warren Wilhelm, Jr., and a host of other police officials as defendants.

FARCE-O-RAMA! Philly paid out over $9 million to George Floyd “protesters.”

Attorneys representing New York City maintain that police were dealing with unprecedented levels of violence and chaos, including attacks on officers and Molotov cocktails being thrown at their vehicles.

“I’m so incredibly sorry for my reckless and wrong actions,” said Rahman. Urooj Rahman, a New York lawyer who torched a police car during the 2020 riots with a Molotov cocktail, was sentenced to 15 months in prison. https://t.co/QhofgrTXZq — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) November 24, 2022

The historic settlement does not call for the NYPD to change its policies regarding riot control. Nor does the city admit wrongdoing.

This lawsuit is separate from a previous suit that granted $21,500 to each of the “protestors” in the Bronx. That settlement is expected to top $10 million.

Six hundred individual lawsuits against the city involving police conduct during the 2020 George Floyd riots have cost the Big Apple another $12 million.

That’s roughly $35 million in total — thus far — that New York City is expected to pay out to the “mostly peaceful” George Floyd “demonstrators.”

