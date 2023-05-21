Three Years of COVID Democrat Tyranny That We Should Never Forget

The far left has spent the past several years pushing plenty of unconstitutional nonsense, but there are two things we need to discuss forthwith: they gavaged arbitrary, science-free COVID-19 rules and regulations, which I consider tyrannical, down our throats, while simultaneously trying to take our guns, also a historically authoritarian, commie/Nazi/fascist move.

And they tried to do these things at the same time. Coincidence? Not a chance, and not a very clever move.

I believe the problem between patriotic Americans and the toilet-dwelling skelms on the far left is that We the People embrace liberty and the Bolshies fear it.

FACT-O-RAMA! In the 1960s, soap-dodging hippies at Berkeley University fought for freedom of speech. Today, their pink-haired transvestites-from-Transylvania grandkids mob the school when Ann Coulter comes to speak.

Intro to tyranny

I recall the early days of the pandemic when schools were closed, people couldn’t go to work, and Americans were told to stay in their homes, or as I call it, the most communist era in American history. People were forced to walk down one-way aisles at the grocery store, six feet apart (check the dots on the floor, granny-killer).

People grumbled their anger at me as I “threatened their lives” and daredeviled my way against grocery store traffic. And let’s not forget the mask-Nazi stewardesses on airplanes counting the seconds as we dropped our useless Fauci face diapers to sip a diet Coke.

BOYCOTT-O-RAMA! I stopped drinking Coke products after they instructed their employees to “be less white.”

“This is a dress rehearsal for communism,” I thought to myself. I was wrong. It was opening night,

Once Joe Biden took the helm, our liberties began to disappear faster than Twinkies on a fat farm.

OPINION-O-RAMA! I’m no marketing wizard, but maybe the term “fat farm” isn’t the most empathetic name for a weight loss clinic. Ditto the women’s store “Dress Barn.” Now read that again in Jerry Seinfeld’s voice.

It sickens me that some Americans obeisantly rolled over and accepted the liberty-sucking COVID ordinances. Even worse, terrified poltroons — whom I will call leftists — were only too happy to give up their freedoms and attack those who possessed the courage to say, “This seems awfully unconstitutional to me.”

Refusing to comply meant that you were selfish in the eyes of the weaklings who were happy to give up their liberties in a matter of days.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the Marxy malarkey the pigeon-hearted cowards on the left clung to in their desperate attempt to dodge a virus that more than 99% of Americans would survive:

“Fifteen days to flatten the curve” became several years of authoritarian control.

Michigan Empress Gretchen Whitmer was one of the harshest COVID Stalinites in the U.S. She allowed hardware stores to remain open but forced stores to close the aisles selling garden supplies, paint, and carpeting. Michiganders were not allowed to isolate in their cabins “up north.” Whitmer then proceeded to thumb her nose at her peasants and break every COVID rule she pleased. She later regretted some of her insane decisions.

Funerals were limited to ten people, except for Saintly George Floyd.

Outdoor gatherings were limited to three households, except for the eight months of riots in honor of Saintly George Floyd.

Social distancing was not based at all on science.

President Joe Biden wanted to fire nearly every unvaccinated American for not bending our knees and raising our sleeves for a shot that not only didn’t work but was potentially more likely to hurt us. Many companies agreed and forced their employees to get the shot.

NYC refused to allow the unvaccinated to buy a cup of coffee, eat at a restaurant, go to a gym, etc., even though — as mentioned — the shot does not work.

California published a list of embarrassing, not-so-science-related rules of COVID-era gatherings. Now compare them to the suggested “rules” for a San Francisco gay fetish party during the days of Monkeypox. My favorite part is “bring proof of vaccination” and just cover up that monkeypox sore before you jump on someone.

FARCE-O-RAMA! The Center for Disease Control Circulation (CDC), as of May 11, 2023, is still, astonishingly STILL, recommending that people sheep with COVID hunker down and use masks. We knew in May of 2020 that 66% of COVID hospitalizations were people who had locked down, and another 18% were from nursing homes, making a total of 84%. Isolating clearly doesn’t work, and more than 170 studies prove that masks were never very effective, yet the CDC keeps up the narrative.

The lickspittles in the lefty Pravda press eagerly went to work trying to alienate and humiliate those of us who recognized authoritarianism and chose to combat it. Some even offered friendly advice on how to approach those pesky, recalcitrant, liberty-embracing Americans and ask them to obey the insane, science-free COVID restrictions, even providing a printable pocket guide on how to do so.

HERO-RAMA-TO-ZERO-RAMA! Then-NYC Mayor Comrade Bill DeBlasio threw a tickertape parade for first responders who worked through the early days of COVID. Months later, they were fired for not getting the clot-shot. Many months later, they were rehired. Biden called for unvaccinated first responders nationwide to be fired for not getting vaccinated.

How do we know the Democrats knew their COVID restrictions were bogus and — in my opinion — a simple means to control us? Many of them blew off their own protocols, such as:

That last one says it all.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch recently called out the communism and gave examples of the “greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country.”

Executive officials across the country issued emergency decrees on a breathtaking scale. Governors and local leaders imposed lockdown orders forcing people to remain in their homes. They shuttered businesses and schools, public and private. They closed churches even as they allowed casinos and other favored businesses to carry on. They threatened violators not just with civil penalties but with criminal sanctions too. They surveilled church parking lots, recorded license plates, and issued notices warning that attendance at even outdoor services satisfying all state social-distancing and hygiene requirements could amount to criminal conduct. They divided cities and neighborhoods into color-coded zones, forced individuals to fight for their freedoms in court on emergency timetables, and then changed their color-coded schemes when defeat in court seemed imminent.

So to the wilting, weeping, Marxist milksops on the left, I say this: Biden and his minions have sprung more tyranny on our nation in just over two years than I can recall in the 250-ish years our country has been around. The Democrats have lied about COVID to scare people into subjugation. They’ve established — and ignored — insane, unscientific COVID rules that have ruined lives and stolen liberties. They’ve jailed people who were smart enough to recognize tyranny and snub their ridiculous protocols, all for a virus that — as mentioned — more than 99% of Americans would survive.

And now, after ALL that, you want us to give up our guns?

That’s cute.