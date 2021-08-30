Chicago Judge Reverses Own Decision, Allows Unvaccinated Mom to See Her Son

Liberty takes the day. A Chicago judge has reversed his decision banning an unvaccinated mother from seeing her son, avoiding what might have been a successful appeal filed by the mother.

“Judge Shapiro just issued an order vacating portions of his prior order of August 11th so Rebecca Firlit can see her son again,” attorney Annette Fernholz told FOX 32 Chicago.

Cook County Judge James Shapiro informed Firlit on August 11, 2021, that she could not see her son until she bent the knee and took the shot. The mother claimed she has in the past had bad reactions to vaccinations, and chose to sit this one out. That didn’t fly with Judge Shapiro.

“I miss my son more than anything. It’s been very difficult. I haven’t seen him since August 10th,” a tearful Firlit told Fox News 32. Since the judge’s order, Firlit has only spoken to her son via phone and video call.

Firlit filed an appeal against the court order, claiming the judge does not have the right to take away her parenting rights just because she’s chosen not to vaccinate.

“I think that it’s wrong. I think that it’s dividing families. And I think it’s not in my son’s best interest to be away from his mother,” Firlit declared. “It had nothing to do with what we were talking about. He was placing his views on me. And taking my son away from me.”

Firlit’s lawyer believes the judge overstepped his boundaries.

“In this case you have a judge, without any matter before him regarding the parenting time with the child deciding ‘Oh, you’re not vaccinated. You don’t get to see your child until you are vaccinated.’ That kind of exceeds his jurisdiction,” Fernholz stated. “You have to understand the father did not even bring this issue before the court. So it’s the judge on his own and making this decision that you can’t see your child until you’re vaccinated.”

Jeffrey Leving, the lawyer representing the father, claimed they were also stunned by the judge’s decision. However, they initially supported the ruling, stating that, given the pandemic, the child should be protected from his unvaccinated mother.

FACT-O-RAMA! More than 180,000 U.S kids tested positive for COVID last week, roughly a 50% increase from the week before.

“There are children who have died because of COVID. I think every child should be safe. And I agree that the mother should be vaccinated,” Leving said.

FACT-O-RAMA PtII! As of August 25, 2021, only 313 kids aged 5-18 have succumbed to the China virus. Conveniently, the CDC has not tracked comorbidities of the children who have died from COVID. They account for .050% of all American COVID deaths.