Baltimore Highbrows Know Why Auto Thefts Are Up 95%: It's the Cars' Fault

If the East Coast were to get a much-needed enema, they’d put the hose in Baltimore.

If you ask someone which U.S. city has taken the biggest beating from Marxist ideologies, they’ll likely say Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Portland (yawwwn), Austin, Memphis, Los Angeles, New York City (I can do this all day), Washington D.C. … You get the point.

But little attention is paid to Baltimore, which one website placed as the 10th most liberal city in America.

FACT-O-RAMA! A former Baltimore mayor once gave her street thugs “space to destroy” the city after career criminal Freddie Gray died in police custody. The feds declined to prosecute the six officers who came into contact with Gray after his arrest.

Baltimore — like almost every Democrat-run outhouse city — is reeling from the massive crime wave kicked off by the fine folks of BLM and their sister team, Antifa, in the wake of the departure of Saintly George Floyd.

The crime in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood — a formerly safe locale full of bars, shops, and restaurants — got so bad in 2021 that local businesses threatened to stop paying taxes if something wasn’t done to stop the carnage.

Like most crimes in Baltimore, car thefts are surging — they’re up 95% from last year — and the city’s socio-wizards know why.

No, silly, it’s not the criminals enabled by the leaders of Bulletmore to blame; it’s the cars’ fault, you bigot.

Pulled from the “I sh*t you not” file, Baltimore is suing two car makers — Kia and Hyundai — for making cars that are too easy for their lovable thugs to steal.

The federal lawsuit, which reeks of the “she was wearing a short skirt and asking for it” mentality, claims the two automakers haven’t provided certain anti-theft devices found in other cars, which is the reason for the surge in car thefts.

Baltimore isn’t alone in their misguided blame game. Seattle, St. Louis, and Milwaukee — all havens for criminals — are also suing the automakers for not doing more to stifle car thefts rather than actually going after the criminals who steal the cars.

Not surprisingly, most of these cities voted to defund their police departments.

Lefty prags are making crime easy. Shoplifting sprees are A-OK as long as the thief doesn’t abscond with more that $1000 worth of swag, for example. Meanwhile, elected apparatchiks blame everyone except themselves (for their policies) and the actual criminals for the madness taking place in their chamber-pot towns.

Who pays the price for liberals Marxists allowing crime to go unchallenged? Mostly law-abiding black folks.

The same demographic group the left pretends to support is being gutted by the Democrats’ devotion to all things Marxy.

Female athletes are finally standing up for their right to compete against only women, and not to share a locker room with a dudette. The black community needs to fight back against the same Stalinists, who are gutting their communities and endangering their lives — all in the name of so-called “equity.”