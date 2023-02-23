This Creep Goes to 11 — Idaho Killer Had Pics of One Victim in His Phone

Bryan Kohberger, the man arrested for murdering four Idaho students with a knife, appears to have had multiple pictures of one of the victims in his phone.

Here’s the back story:

Kohberger was arrested in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania for the four murders on Dec. 30, 2022.

He allegedly killed four students — three of them women — with a knife.

He was a student of criminal justice at Washington State University.

Law enforcement tracked Kohberger as he drove from Washington to Pennsylvania.

People magazine reported that an anonymous source claims Kohberger has numerous pictures of one of the female victims on his phone.

Alleged Idaho killer had photos of victims on his phone: Report | Just The News https://t.co/YBIc7pDCwx — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) February 23, 2023

“He had more than one picture of her,” the source claimed. “It was clear that he was paying attention to her.”

What is not clear is which female victim’s photos were found in Kohberger’s phone. The source also didn’t say if Kohberger took the pictures himself or downloaded them from social media.

According to an affidavit, a roommate — who was not attacked — claimed to have seen “a figure clad in black clothing and a mask,” who walked right past her as he left the scene. The roommate also claims to have heard crying on the night of the attacks.

Capital punishment is rare in Idaho, with only three criminals having been put to death since 1976, but it is still legal. Kohberger is facing four counts of 1st-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. If convicted, he could face lethal injection.