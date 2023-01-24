News & Politics

Four Illegal Immigrants Bused to NYC, Caught Shoplifting $12,000 Worth of Swag

By Kevin Downey Jr. 10:53 AM on January 24, 2023
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

You just can’t do enough for some illegal immigrants.

Despite being allowed into the country, given a free cell phone, food, a bus ticket to New York City, and a free room in a midtown Manhattan hotel, four lads from south of the border decided they need more free booty.

Four illegal immigrants were busted stealing more than $12,000 worth of goods from Macy’s at the Roosevelt Field Mall on Long Island, N.Y.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Roosevelt Field Mall is located where the Roosevelt Field airport once stood. Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field when he made his iconic trans-Atlantic flight in 1927.

The greedy purloiners must have thought that Democrats run Macy’s and helped themselves to $12,489 worth of plunder.

The fab grab four made their escape in a four-door BMW. The driver was observed driving erratically and was quickly pulled over by Nassau County police.

The scroungers are:

  • 19-year-old Wrallan Cabezas Meza
  • 21-year-old Miguel Angel Rojas
  • 27-year-old Rafael Rojas
  • 30-year-old Jose Garcia Escobar

Two of the scavengers were released. The driver was issued numerous citations.

Angel and Rafael Rojas have been living rent-free at NYC’s Westin Hotel, where rooms go for $80 per night, plus “tax recovery charges and service fees” of $43.86.

Hotel workers have complained the immigrants physically fight with the staff, drink all day, consume drugs, and have sex in public.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been whining that the Big Apple — a self-proclaimed sanctuary city — has had its fill of illegal immigrants. Texas has hilariously bused roughly 41,000 illegal immigrants to New York City. Adams claims he can’t house anymore. Then why did he close down the homeless shelter he had built on New York’s Randall’s Island?

