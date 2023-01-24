Four Illegal Immigrants Bused to NYC, Caught Shoplifting $12,000 Worth of Swag

You just can’t do enough for some illegal immigrants.

Despite being allowed into the country, given a free cell phone, food, a bus ticket to New York City, and a free room in a midtown Manhattan hotel, four lads from south of the border decided they need more free booty.

Related: Hold on to Your Huddled Masses: New York City Doesn’t Want Any More Illegal Immigrants

Four illegal immigrants were busted stealing more than $12,000 worth of goods from Macy’s at the Roosevelt Field Mall on Long Island, N.Y.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Roosevelt Field Mall is located where the Roosevelt Field airport once stood. Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field when he made his iconic trans-Atlantic flight in 1927.

The greedy purloiners must have thought that Democrats run Macy’s and helped themselves to $12,489 worth of plunder.

1. Entered U.S. illegally thanks to ⁦@POTUS

⁩

2. Shoplifted, Arrested & Released w/ NO BAIL thanks to ⁦@GovKathyHochul⁩ 3. NYC taxpayers are paying to house & feed them thanks to ⁦@NYCMayor⁩ Democrats are RIDICULOUS. https://t.co/Cp6TlXMm78 — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) January 24, 2023

The fab grab four made their escape in a four-door BMW. The driver was observed driving erratically and was quickly pulled over by Nassau County police.

The scroungers are:

19-year-old Wrallan Cabezas Meza

21-year-old Miguel Angel Rojas

27-year-old Rafael Rojas

30-year-old Jose Garcia Escobar

Two of the scavengers were released. The driver was issued numerous citations.

Angel and Rafael Rojas have been living rent-free at NYC’s Westin Hotel, where rooms go for $80 per night, plus “tax recovery charges and service fees” of $43.86.

Hotel workers have complained the immigrants physically fight with the staff, drink all day, consume drugs, and have sex in public.

Some workers at The Row hotel in Midtown, which is being used exclusively to house migrants, say they throw out bags and bags of free, uneaten food everyday. NYC says they can’t force migrants to eat the food, but refuses to say how much taxpayer money is paying for the food. pic.twitter.com/REFbHgX1IS — Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) January 11, 2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been whining that the Big Apple — a self-proclaimed sanctuary city — has had its fill of illegal immigrants. Texas has hilariously bused roughly 41,000 illegal immigrants to New York City. Adams claims he can’t house anymore. Then why did he close down the homeless shelter he had built on New York’s Randall’s Island?