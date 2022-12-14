Crypto Bro to Spend Christmas in Bahamian Jail Known for Rats and Rape

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the crypto kid from the now-defunct FTX firm, will spend the holidays in a Bahamian jail full of maggots, rats, insects — and rapists — according to the U.S. State Department.

Fox Hill Prison, the only correctional facility in the Bahamas, was described by the State Dept. as having “overcrowding, poor nutrition and inadequate sanitation” along with cells that are “infested with rats, maggots, and insects.”

A former Fox Hill prisoner spoke of using slop buckets with no privacy as “restrooms.” He also spoke of the violence, drugs, and brutal sexual assaults.

“Then you have to worry about who sleeping next to you because at any point you could wind up someone’s girlfriend or have to do what a woman does,” former inmate Charles Rolle recalled. “You could end up getting held down and raped. When we complain about someone raping us they laugh at us and don’t do anything. All kind of men got AIDS from getting raped in there.”

An anonymous Fox Hill prison guard once said of the notorious maximum security facility, “Dogs don’t deserve to live in the state that maximum security is in. There’s no ventilation. Boy, you don’t even know. Did you know that rats run up and down all day, every day? It’s not fit for humanity.”

The smell of feces permeates the air conditioner-free prison. Suicides are frequent.

SBF was arrested just prior to testifying remotely before the House Committee on Financial Services. He is accused of defrauding investors of $1.8 billion. He is being charged with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, securities fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, and money laundering.

SBF lobbied for $250,000 bail and house arrest due to his depression, veganism, and reliance on various medications. He was ordered held without bail until Feb. 8, 2023, when he will make his next court appearance.

FACT-O-RAMA! SBF is the second-largest Democrat donor after George Soros. His arrest is drawing ire because now that he has been arrested and Mirandized, he is no longer obliged to say anything that might incriminate him.

SBF’s ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison — the former CEO of FTX’s sister hedge fund, Alameda Research — has lawyered up. The word on the street in New York City is that she may flip on her former love bug.

Ellison hired attorney Stephanie Avakian, who is a partner at the bigwig law firm Wilmer Hale. Avakian also happens to be a former enforcement chief at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the very same agency charging SBF.

Check it out! Rep. Maxine Waters tried to end the FTX hearings before Rep. Lance Gooden had a chance to ask some questions. Watch how cranky she gets when her plan fails. Why would she try to end the hearings into the Democrat’s second-biggest donor before everyone had their chance to ask questions?

The burning question is, will Democrats allow their second-biggest donor to rot in a jail full of rodents, maggots, and sexual assault? If the Biden administration could negotiate the return of Brittney Griner from Russia —with whom we are kinda, sorta at war — certainly he can save a wealthy friend from the hell of Fox Hill Prison.

Unless, of course, there is any validity to the various rumors that SBF was laundering money for the Ukrainians, in which case he just might get Jeffrey Epsteined.

One thing we know for sure, SBF couldn’t keep his mouth shut before he was arrested. Now that he is in prison — in the Bahamas — no one can hear what he has to say.