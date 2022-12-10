Brittney Griner Goes Free, but 'Systemic Racism' Is Still a Thing?

The Twitter Commies have stopped screeching about Twitter führer Elon Musk and his dictatorial-like obsession with free speech to take a victory lap over the release of Brittney Griner, the little-known basketball player from the little-known WNBA, and to stomp on Paul Whelan, a straight, white former Marine who is currently spending his fourth year in a Russian prison.

NYET-O-RAMA! Whether you are hog-bonging, tootin’ doobies or pen vapin’ a little jazz salad in Russia, you’re are going to jail. The freedoms you enjoy in the U.S. are not international. Please don’t act like an entitled a**-clown on the world stage.

Why can’t the libs just be happy about Griner and leave Whelan alone? One Twitter-lib wrote something along the lines of “Only in Amerikkka can a white marine get fired and call himself retired.”

The former KDJ would have responded with “Only in America can a black lesbian embarrass the nation and have our President trade an arms dealer for her return and yet it’s not good enough for jackpuddings on the left.” But I retired from the Twitter battlefield long ago. Also, I can write it here and now.

Only in America can a black lesbian embarrass the nation and have our President trade an arms dealer for her return and yet it’s not good enough for jackpuddings on the left.

Paul Whelan is still in Russia because, unlike Griner, he checks no boxes. Griner is black, gay, and assumedly female, (yeah, that’s right, I assumed gender. Come at me, bruh!). I’m surprised Biden actually took the time to negotiate her return instead of immediately sending Seal Team 69 to get her back.

As our own Matt Margolis reported, even the Russkies are laughing at us.

So now that Uncle Sam went to bat for a gay, black woman and not a straight, white man, we can stop with all this “systemic racism” codswallop, right? If this were truly the United States of Amerikkka, the land of white supremacy and systemic racism, a gay, black woman — who doesn’t want the National Anthem sung at her basketball games — would be all but ignored in our country in favor of a straight, white, male Marine, right?

The release of Griner — and the snub of Whelan — aren’t the only reasons to believe “systemic racism” against minorities is dead.

Here are a few more examples of the “system” hard at work holding back minorities:

California is handing mad stacks to pregnant women but only if they are black.

San Francisco is handing mad stacks to women but only if they are men.

The federal government, as well as Utah and New York, prioritized minorities for COVID-related medicines.

Sometimes parts of “the system” don’t check in with each other. Whereas Biden and other Democrats sent COVID medicines directly to minorities, the bootlickers at Tufts University didn’t get the memo.

“Racism plays out in the rationing of equipment for people who are testing positive for COVID and even in backroom decisions about who is eligible to get tests,” declared Ndidiamaka Amutah-Onukagha, an associate professor of public health at the Tufts School of Medicine. I guess sticking to the script is more important than reality.

STOOGE-O-RAMA! The pinnacle of buffoonery is when I see Barack Obama, the first black president, preach about the evils of “systemic racism'” from one of his four mansions.

As much as the leftist Merry Andrews weep and wail, the only “systemic racism” I see is against people who don’t check boxes. Or should I say, enough boxes?

For Democrats, being a woman is no longer enough to garner victim status. To the commies, women aren’t even women anymore. That’s a word now reserved for mentally challenged men in dresses.

Don’t get me wrong; Democrats will cozy up to the ladies a few months before Election Day when leftists will rally for the right of a “birthing person” to kill her baby. But if a woman wants to compete against other women, tough luck, biddies. Step aside and let a man show you how the game is played.

The truth is, “systemic racism” against minorities is over. Paul Whelan, on the other hand, has a systemic racism problem to deal with.

It’s the weekend, so let’s have a laugh. Check out the newest video from my friends at “Jokes and a Point.” They are way funnier than the futile attempts at “woke comedy” coming from the bolshies on the left.