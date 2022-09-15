FBI: 'He Was on Our Radar.' No, YOU Are on Their Radar.

It seems like every time a lunatic blazes up a classroom or a shopping mall, the FBI tells us, “He was on our radar.” Yet somehow, the shooter wasn’t stopped. Do you know who was stopped? The “My Pillow” guy, Mike Lindell.

The FBI apparently knew exactly where he was, and three of their cars pinned Lindell in at a Hardee’s drive-thru restaurant and took his phone. Do they watch the mass shooters “on their radar” this closely or just friends of President Trump?

The feds are passing out warrants and subpoenas to Trump’s associates and followers like those nasty circus peanuts you give to the neighborhood kids you don’t like on Halloween. It’s happening all over the country.

BREAKING NOW: Reports surfacing that EVERY SINGLE ONE of Donald Trump’s lawyers that was on the legal team INVESTIGATING 2020 VOTER FRAUD and election fraud are being visited by the FBI or named in their recent subpoena.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 14, 2022

But the tyranny doesn’t stop there, my friends. As our own Matt Margolis wrote, the FBI buddied up with Facebook to spy on you:

According to Department of Justice sources, Facebook has been spying on the private messages and data of Americans who questioned the 2020 election results and reporting them to the FBI. Since the election, Facebook has worked in conjunction with the FBI to report on “subversive” private messages, sending them to the FBI’s domestic terrorism operational unit, supposedly in redacted form, a direct violation of Americans’ First and Fourth Amendment rights. “It was done outside the legal process and without probable cause,” one of the sources told the New York Post. “Facebook provides the FBI with private conversations which are protected by the First Amendment without any subpoena.”

DRUG-O-RAMA! Apparently, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is just too busy chasing conservatives to even crack open Hunter Biden’s laptop full of creepy videos of him smoking crack and having sex with prostitutes, not to mention all those deee-licious, tell-tale emails outlining “10% for the Big guy.”

Now is the time to fight back against tyranny. As I wrote recently, the Democrats are using the Nazis’ playbook to steal our freedoms in double time. You need to stand up now.

