Tensions Mount as Taiwan Fires on Chinese Drone for the First Time

Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone snooping over a Taiwan-controlled islet near the Chinese coastline. The drone then returned to Chinese airspace.

Taiwan is eager to avoid war with the Chinese and, according to Reuters, has never fired a warning shot toward a Chinese drone before.

“I have ordered the Ministry of National Defense (MND) to take necessary and strong countermeasures at appropriate times to defend the security of the nation’s territorial airspace,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen declared while inspecting her troops on the island of Penghu.

FACT-O-RAMA! Penghu Island is actually an archipelago of 90 small islands situated in the Taiwan Strait, between Taiwan and China. It is a military stronghold as well as a tourist destination.

The latest drone situation comes after numerous Chinese drones, believed to be operated by civilians, have embarrassed the Taiwan military by shooting videos of Taiwanese military outposts with seeming impunity and posting them online.

The Taiwan military responded to the criticism by releasing their formal approach to Chinese drone incursions: “firing warning flares, reporting the incursion, expelling the drone, and ultimately shooting it down.”

China warned Pelosi not to visit Taiwan recently, even going so far as to suggest they may shoot her plane out of the sky in a since-deleted tweet. The Chinese have been in serious saber-rattling mode ever since Pelosi landed. They launched missiles and even sent 49 warplanes over the Taiwan Strait, which is more than they’ve sent in the past.

If the Chinese shoot down Pelosi’s plane, is it appropriate to cheer or immediately demand World War 3? — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 2, 2022

China has been conducting live-fire drills regularly since Pelosi’s visit and has canceled Taiwanese food and agricultural products imports. They’ve also cut off some communication avenues with the United States, all of which Nepal Chronicles reported as being China’s “new normal” approach to Taiwan.