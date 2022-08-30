Kim Jong Ill? Chubby Dictator Kim Jong Un Allegedly Snags a Case of the Bat Stew Flu

North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong Un has reportedly come down with a blistering case of the Hong Kong Fluey.

FACT-O-RAMA! COVID feeds on the obese.

His somewhat cute, though reportedly demonic, sister, Kim Yo Jong, appeared on North Korean TV and remarked that her brother was “seriously ill with a high fever.”

Rumor has it that Kim Yo Jong would reportedly replace her “Divine Leader” brother if he were to conk. This can only be bad news for the rest of the world since daddy’s little girl is considered by some to be the toughest cookie yet in a family with a proven history of savagery.

NOT A FACT-O-RAMA! Kim Jong Un declared “victory” over the Chinese virus on Aug. 10, claiming that North Korea lost only 74 people since April, calling it an “unprecedented miracle.” Never mind that North Korea is “widely documented” as undercounting COVID-19, not to mention that they have a decrepit healthcare system and widespread malnutrition.

BREAKING: Kim Jong Un "declared victory" over COVID-19 at a meeting Wednesday about the country's recent outbreak and current virus situation. More from @nknewsorg soon pic.twitter.com/406gKGtYtx — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) August 10, 2022