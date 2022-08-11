Trump Fundraising Goes Through the Roof Following Mar-a-Lago Raid, but Is Money Enough to Stop the Commies?

We were all appalled by the FBI’s tour of Melanie Trump’s underwear drawer. Some of us wrote articles, members of the GOP “demanded answers,” RINOs went into airplane mode, and Donald Trump sent out this fundraising email asking for $12:

BREAKING: THE FBI RAIDED PRESIDENT TRUMP’S HOME: MAR-A-LAGO Friend, These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before, and it’s important that you know that it wasn’t just my home that was violated – it was the home of every patriotic American who I have been fighting for since that iconic moment I came down the Golden Escalators in 2015. I stood up to the Radical Left’s corruption. I restored power to the people and truly delivered for our Country like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it. Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop the Republican Party and me once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt, must be exposed and stopped. As long as I have your support, I will continue to fight for the Great American People. I need every single red-blooded American Patriot to step up during this time. Please rush in $12 IMMEDIATELY to publicly stand with me against this NEVERENDING WITCH HUNT. >>

Trump is a genius. Of course, I immediately sent him $12. I wasn’t alone.

The American people ARE pissed. Most of them are anyway, but there will always be a few evil animals who can’t learn.

FBI raids Mar-a-Lago. Game on!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 8, 2022

But the commies need to realize that some people didn’t support Trump before but are backing him now.

This jounalist didn't even like Trump until now, after the Mar-a-lago attack. Some saying that the FBI just made Trump a beaming light, I think they are right.https://t.co/sdQeSS7uo4 pic.twitter.com/q74Kt8DOF7 — Jerry Ballard (@JerryBa00518915) August 10, 2022

According to Donald Trump’s son, Eric, the Trump campaign broke recent fundraising records in the 24 hours after the FBI’s not-at-all-partisan visit raid at Trump’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

Breaking: https://t.co/zt3c5Nkwh6 is shattering all fundraising records and I’m told has raised more money in the past 24 hours than ever before in recent history! The American people are pissed! — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 10, 2022

if Trump is building his war chest, he is likely running. He’s all but said that, but is money enough to stop the commies?

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has made it clear that they detest Trump and his followers. Non-violent J6 protestors are languishing in a filthy prison, denied due process. The FBI has recently taken historically patriotic American symbols, like the Betsy Ross flag, and deemed them signs of “militia violent extremists” (MVE). When is the last time you saw a liberal holding a Gadsden flag? As Trump once famously tweeted, “In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”

Building up the Trump campaign fund is great, but only if we have free and fair elections. If we live in a country where the FBI can decide that Hunter Biden’s laptop full of secrets doesn’t merit another look, but three people from Project Veritas get a dawn raid over Ashley Biden’s alleged diary describing her “probably not appropriate” showers with her dad when she was a child, democracy is circling the drain.

What Have We Learned?

The commies have tried to take Trump out since he came down the escalator and told us he was running for president. Operation “Crossfire Hurricane” was meant to be “insurance” to take down Trump’s presidency. The Trump-Russia collusion myth famously flopped.

The DOJ locked up several Trump cronies. Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort recently released a book about how the Deep State sent him to prison for not helping them oust Trump from office. Retired Gen. Michael Flynn was also persecuted and is now suing the feds for $50 million.

The writing isn’t just on the wall; it’s BEEN cooking there in the sun for years. The Deep State has a mission, and we’ve ignored it for too long. GOP members must do more than “express outrage” and “demand answers.”

Our job is to remain peaceful and not get emotional. I also recommend urging your member of Congress to take action. Republicans need to grow a pair. Or, to quote a line from the film Zombieland, “It’s time to n– up or shut up.”

Talk to your representative. Contact your senator.

If you still trust the Deep State, watch this: