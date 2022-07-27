Whoopie Goldberg Steps in It Again

Whoopie Goldberg thinks she lives in Berlin, circa 1939.

Goldberg “stepped in it” yet again when she accused the conservative group TPUSA of welcoming Nazis into their Tampa, Florida, event on Saturday.

Apparently, a group of “Nazis” showed up outside the event. I wrote “Nazis” because everyone remembers the fake white supremacists, one of whom was actually black, showing up at a Glenn Youngkin event during last year’s Virginia gubernatorial election.

The alleged white supremacists outside the Youngkin campaign bus was staged by Democrat staffers. Lincoln Project haters claimed responsibility for the hoax. The grifters need to pull “Lincoln” from their name, their every stunt is to elicit division and extremism for profit. pic.twitter.com/xWYzz4pUBC — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) October 31, 2021

Not to mention the fact that Antifa protestors magically disappeared moments before the “Nazis” arrived at the TPUSA event.

I saw videos of more TPUSA attendees confronting these Nazis than the leftist protesters/ANTIFA who were curiously nowhere to be found when actual fascists showed up https://t.co/lDffPZQu1U — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) July 27, 2022

Sara Haines, one of the harpies on “The View,” stated on air:

“I’ve got a legal note. The conservative group Turning Point USA has condemned the group of neo-Nazis and said they have nothing to do with the organization.”

“But you let them in, ” Whoopie snarled. “You let them in and you knew what they were. So you are complicit.”

After coming back from a commercial break, Goldberg began to walk back her Nazi-rific stupidity.

“I want to make a quick clarification about the neo-Nazis at the Turning Point event, they were outside protesters,” Whoopie stated. But then she just couldn’t shut up. “My point was more metaphorical, that you embrace them at your thing, I felt. So I just… they were not in the building. They were not in the building. They were in the mix of people at the thing.”

Whoopie showed off her intellectual prowess last January when she claimed the Holocaust wasn’t about “race.” She apologized for the remark and was suspended briefly from her show.

FACT-O-RAMA! Whoopie once compared the Confederate flag, known as the Star and Bars, to the Nazi swastika flag.

But Wait, There Is More!

In 2019, Whoopie compared the Trump-era southern border immigration camps to fake concentration camps built by the Nazis to fool the Red Cross into thinking people weren’t being exterminated.

Referring to a 2019 verbal jousting between then-president Trump and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), Whoppie brought up Nazis yet again.

“Cummings had a good reason to say that there was a problem,” Whoopie blathered on “The View.” “World War II started in 1939. From 1941-1945 tens of thousands of Jews were kept in Nazi labor camps. There was a camp, when the Red Cross was invited to inspect the camp in 1944, the Nazis hid the fact of what they were doing. And so they built a fake camp. And it was kind of like, no, everything’s fine here. Everybody was eating. People were walking around singing and stuff.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Whoopie’s real name is Caryn Johnson. She added “Whoopie” because she was gassy (think “whoopie cushion”) and added “Goldberg” because her mom thought having a Jewish last name would help her showbiz career. She is not Jewish

Whoopie’s obsession with comparing conservatives to Nazis is creepy and grotesque. Many people reading this, including myself, had family members who fought and perhaps died stopping the Nazis in their tracks. But race sells, and Whoopie knows who signs her mega-checks–and perhaps reality isn’t as important to her as that juicy bank account.