Democrats Chase Ghost Guns While the Real Bad Guys Get Away

Joe Biden and the Democrats came down on ghost guns today instead of the criminals who use firearms to kill people.

What Is a Ghost Gun?

The term “ghost gun” was probably made up by the same type of person who coined the term “assault weapon.” It’s meant to sound scarier than it really is.

A ghost gun is a self-assembled firearm, constructed with parts that do not have serial numbers and are thus untraceable, meaning the police will not likely be able to figure out who built it. Despite what you’ve read, they aren’t quite “do-it-yourself” guns that are easily assembled. Even though I am a “gun guy” (sadly, all my guns sank in a boating accident on one of the Great Lakes, I think, forget which one …), I lack the tools necessary to build such a weapon. I also lack the know-how, though I’m sure that’s easy to find online.

Building your own gun, for your own use, is legal in most states. Selling that gun is illegal, though some states may allow you to gift it to a family member. You definitely can’t build numerous ghost guns and sell them to whomever you like. That will bring a well-armed force of ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives) agents to your door at 5 a.m.

OPINION-O-RAMA! How are alcohol and tobacco somehow tied into guns and bombs? That’s insane. It reminds me of a t-shirt I have that reads, “Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms should be a convenience store, Not a Government Agency.”

Look at this excerpt from Monday’s White House press release regarding ghost guns:

This final rule bans the business of manufacturing the most accessible ghost guns, such as unserialized “buy build shoot” kits that individuals can buy online or at a store without a background check and can readily assemble into a working firearm in as little as 30 minutes with equipment they have at home.

Assembly of a ghost gun isn’t all that easy. Selling it is already illegal.

INCONVENIENT TRUTH-O-RAMA! Hunter Biden lied on his gun application. He was using drugs when he filled out his form and claimed he was not. Answering truthfully would have meant he wouldn’t have gotten the gun — which his girlfriend negligently tossed into a garbage can near a school.

Who would want a ghost gun? Two different groups of people, really: criminals who can’t buy guns and Americans who can see that the current administration wants to grab our firearms.

In his speech Monday, Biden repeated the claim that a ghost gun can be assembled in 30 minutes. Maybe, if someone is great with tools and in a hurry. Biden also pretended he wasn’t for defunding police departments nationwide. HAHAHAHAH!

LIE-O-RAMA! Biden claims he “banned assault weapons.” The 1994 ban he is referring to didn’t keep ONE weapon from being sold; it only affected how many “bells and whistles” a rifle could have.

What Biden didn’t mention was how releasing criminals from jail contributes to the nation’s crime wave way more than ghost guns.

Related: Like True Commies, the Democrats Create Crime Then Use Crime Stats to Take Our Guns

Biden forgot to mention that one of the shooters arrested for the recent brutal mass shooting in Sacramento, Smiley Martin, had been released after serving just over four years of a ten-year sentence. A prosecutor stated that Martin “clearly has little regard for human life and the law.” Martin is a career criminal, previously charged with “assault likely to cause great bodily injury.”

During the mass shooting, Martin was in illegal possession of a machine gun, in a nightclub where even a legal gun owner cannot bring a handgun. All the laws in the world couldn’t stop him. The only thing that could have stopped him from shooting people was being kept in prison, where he belongs.

I have never owned a ghost gun, so this move will not affect me. What I do not appreciate is that it’s yet another “chipping away” of the rights of law-abiding gun owners. The left has a history of “give them an inch and they’ll take a mile” behavior. For example, seven years ago we were debating which restroom a transgender dude should use; today, the alphabet gang is grooming kids as young as three years old into the trans world. Or take abortion, which as Hillary Clinton once put it was meant to be “safe, legal and rare;” today, far-left miscreants want abortion on demand, even mere days before birth. We would be idiots to trust the Democrats with our guns.

You can watch Biden’s “ghost gun” speech below. Notice how little applause he gets when he says, “It’s gonna sound bizarre; I support the 2nd Amendment.” It comes after his apocryphal story about meeting a hunter in the woods of Delaware who asked Joe if he wanted to take his gun.

The Democrats are clearly encroaching on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans. Fight back! Become a PJ Media VIP member NOW. The bolshies won’t stop until they’ve taken all of our guns. Keep conservative news flowing. Don’t be silent. Don’t sit back. Don’t trust a Democrat.