'Gun Violence' Isn't Going Away. It's all Part of the Plan.

New York’s unelected commie governor, Kathy Hochul, just announced her three-part plan to combat “gun violence.” It’s a joke. Here is the only part we really need to read:

Our three-pronged approach will tackle the rise in crime while also ensuring all New Yorkers, no matter their race or background, are treated with dignity and respect.

Remember that part: “dignity and respect” for people committing acts of “gun violence.” That’s about to become important. Hochul just can’t fathom cops showing a lack of respect to thugs emptying their guns at cops and innocent bystanders.

The rest of the “plan” is the usual lip service, but this line jumps out:

Gun violence has increased dramatically throughout the nation and in New York, coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Gun violence” has actually increased dramatically since commie politicians nationwide emptied our jails, discarded bail, and refused to prosecute certain people for certain crimes. Is that the “dignity and respect” Hochul promised our coddled criminals? Because it’s getting people killed.

Here are a few recent events involving “gun violence” toward cops, all of which took place in 48 hours:

two cops shot in St. Louis

A deputy was shot in Milwaukee

Three cops were shot in Houston

Let’s not forget the five New York Police Dept. (NYPD) cops shot already in 2022, two of whom died in a Harlem shootout.

As a former denizen of NYC, I can tell you that the city makes it almost impossible to get a license to buy a handgun. Anyone firing a gun at a cop likely bought it illegally.

Signed condolence letters for first responders who died in the line of duty in January. And unfortunately, another three officers were shot today in Houston. Prayers. pic.twitter.com/qCCKCb3Gud — Mike Bouchard (@MikeJBouchard) January 28, 2022

FACT-ORAMA! Seventy-three officers were murdered in 2021, the highest number in 20 years.

Now is a good time to remind you that to the left-leaning press, there are two main types of shootings in the U.S.:

White supremacists

Gun incident/gun violence

A “gun incident” is what takes place when a black perp fires a gun at people, even cops. Somehow, the gun is to blame, not the criminal. If the shooter is a white guy it MUST be a white supremacist, being all supremely white and whatnot.

Check out CNN’s report on the murder of the two NYPD policemen in Harlem:

Respect and dignity. It wasn’t merely a “domestic incident, it was a double murder of two policemen. How about a headline like “NYPD Cops Murdered by Career Criminal Lashawn McNeil Are Remembered.”

Not a chance.

Now, look at this op-ed headline CNN ran after the horrific mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh:

And this one for the Atlanta spa shootings, where a white guy killed six Asian women, one white male, and one Hispanic male:

I’m guessing the bootlicker who wrote this somehow “missed” the fact that 85% of anti-Asian violence isn’t committed by “white supremacists.”

I’m starting to think “respect and dignity” really means we don’t call out the killers if they are of a certain demographic.

Lefty politicians nationwide, including Hochul, NYC’s new mayor Eric Adams, and NYC’s Soros-backed pinko District Attorney Alvin Bragg have all promised to put an end to “gun violence.” How’s that working out?

A 16-tear-old wanna-be rapper shot a cop in the Bronx and walked after posting $15,000 cash. He had a previous gun charge from 2020 and was on probation. Good news! His lawyer assured everyone that “Camrin has been released and will be back to his regular productive life of focusing on schoolwork and his music career.”

A suspect in a deadly mass shooting in Austin, Texas, was released from jail Thursday after having to post no money whatsoever. He allegedly shot 14 people, one of whom died.

Alleged school shooter Timothy Simpkins spent less than 24 hours in jail after ventilating three people at school. He was “bullied” because he owned a $35,000 car and lives in a $400,000 house. So much for the “poverty” excuse. His mommy threw him a party when he got out.

NY’s Governor Hochul refuses to budge on repealing the state’s insane “bail reform laws.” Is THAT the respect and dignity she promised?

UPDATE: Officials say there are now 14 victims; one additional person 'self-transported' to hospital. Two critical, the others are stable. "Almost all of those victims are innocent bystanders," Interim Chief Joe Chacon said. https://t.co/HfVj3K9iHJ — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 12, 2021

Bronx native Shakor Rodriguez, 23, was arrested after an 18-month sting operation. He was selling guns and high-capacity drum magazines, like the one used to murder the two cops in Harlem (the mags are illegal in New York State) on the streets of New York City. How many did he sell before the cops finally snagged him? We don’t know. What we do know is he was on the 2020 dean’s list at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.

College student Shakor Rodriguez accused of selling loaded guns to NYPD cop: Shakor Rodriguez was attending Austin Peay State U in Clarksville, TN when he smuggled scores of firearms into NYC, stashing them in duffle bags & transporting them by bus 🤯 https://t.co/shULx29e4k — TheCyberChick (@warriors_mom) January 27, 2022

Rodriguez is everything Hochul, Adams, and Bragg CLAIM they want to crack down on, a guy selling guns, and those pesky, high-cap mags, illegally on the streets of the Bronx. Guns used to kill cops and citizens in minority neighborhoods. He is due back in court on January 31. Let’s see how serious Hochul, Adams, and Bragg are about keeping guns off the streets of New York.

RELATED: Liberals Bemoan ‘Random’ Violent Attacks in Places Where They Want Fewer Cops

This is astounding: New York ABC Channel 7 found that though gun arrests have risen sharply since 2018, the number of people charged with felony and misdemeanor gun charges has actually dropped.

Ok, it’s not astounding, it’s all part of the plan.

Progressive politicians are happy to tell sobbing black families that they’ll “do everything” to stop the “gun violence” gutting their neighborhoods. They’ve been making the same promises for decades. But as we just read, a lot of violent perps are walking out of jails, frequently after paying little or no bond (respect and dignity!) and Hochul refuses to reconsider the deadly “bail reform” laws that are keeping New York dangerous.

The Democrats need rampant crime to scare people. It’s a classic commie move. Allow criminals to roam freely, then promise the frightened masses that they will take care of it. Now throw in some “white supremacy” hype so the people don’t see who is REALLY gutting their cities.