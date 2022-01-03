How Far Will the Left Go to Keep Criminals Out of Jail?

Jill Haliburton Su, a wealthy, white woman who spent her spare time reading to the blind and doing charity work, was found tied up and stabbed to death in her home in 2014. Dayonte Resiles stood trial in December of 2021. His DNA was found on the knife used to kill her and elsewhere in Su’s home. Three members of his jury refused to convict him because they didn’t “want to send a young black male to jail for the rest of their life or have him get the death sentence.” Resiles’ retrial began Monday.

Let’s face it, the left doesn’t care about the violent murder of a rich, white woman. But more than that, the truth is that liberals hate to see a criminal go to jail. Even if that criminal has hurt a fellow leftist.

In 2019, a gay man walking in New York City’s Morningside Park was pummeled to the point that he received a traumatic brain injury. It was yet another in a string of violent beatings. The victim’s friends and local residents useful idiots decided to hold a protest against the violence by marching with signs that read: “Stop violence w/Restorative Justice” and “Community Solutions, Not Retribution.” They already knew who was behind the savage attacks. Even as their friend was struggling to get his memory back, they didn’t want the teen attackers punished.

Why wouldn’t they want the violent miscreants in jail? Aw, you know.

The left is doing everything it can to keep violent offenders out of prison. Even at their own peril, and the peril of innocent minorities.

As PJ Media’s Victoria Taft recently reported, woke Washington-state Democrats are trying to reduce penalties for drive-by shootings, a crime committed mostly by black men, against black men.

Awful but not surprising – new Q1-Q2 data released from prosecutor's office today shows gun violence is way up in King County. – 80% of shooting victims are POC

– 70% are ages 18-24

– 197 people shot so far this year; 42 murdered

– Shootings up 61% (over the 4-yr average) pic.twitter.com/6Zlj5AJVeL — Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) July 23, 2021

Seattle broke its 2020 record murder rate by September of 2021. Now, liberals want lighter sentences for drive-by killers. Never mind that 49% of those murdered in 2020 were black, even though black people are only 7% of Seattle’s population.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her state’s attorney, Kim Foxx, are a one-two punch of commie crime forgiveness. Lightfoot changed the rules involving the police’s ability to chase criminals on foot. Foxx dropped 29.9% of all felony cases. She also thinks people illegally possessing guns shouldn’t be arrested if they haven’t used the gun to commit a violent crime, even though Chicago’s gun violence is at a record high.

FACT-O-RAMA! Chicago had 4,542 shootings in 2021; 81% of the victims were black. Spoiler alert: no MAGA hats were found at any of the crime scenes.

Lefty news is in on the plan, too, going so far as to hide the identities of violent black offenders. Some examples:

A local Chicago CBS affiliate blurred the face of a black man who shot two people execution-style after a crowd pulled them from their car during the Puerto Rican Day parade;

San Francisco’s mass transit office, Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), refused to show surveillance videos of black people attacking riders because they might result in a “high level of racially insensitive commentary toward the district”;

In a beautiful example of clowndom, San Francisco police asked for the public’s help in identifying a black teen who set an Asian woman on fire, but then blurred his face.

Chicago and California have made shoplifting a misdemeanor if the stolen items are valued at less than $1,000 (Chicago) and $950 (California). Most stores won’t even call the cops, knowing it’s pointless. In other words, help yourselves, nothing will happen to you.

Woman in #SanFrancisco is asked nicely to stop shoplifting 🃏 pic.twitter.com/Jk3Odidx0j — Public Outsider (@publicoutsider) December 30, 2021

A CNN simpleton claimed he had “no idea” what could be behind the recent spate of “smash and grab” lootings, until he admitted exactly why it was happening: liberal DAs won’t prosecute, and even if they did, there are almost no consequences. Nice try, CNN.

Defunding the police in large, Democrat-run cities is nothing more than an attempt to keep criminals out of prison. Ditto bail reform. Commie jackpuddings like New York City’s former mayor, Komrade De Blasio, and the now unemployed governor/serial elder killer, Andrew Cuomo, decided to release hundreds of thousands of criminals over the last three years. They released even more because of “COVID,” despite fewer than 1% of New York’s “China sneeze” victims coming from jails.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blamed the 130% rise in New York City shootings on people “shoplifting food.”

AOC on increased NYC crime: "Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren't paying their rent & are scared to pay their rent & so they go out & they need to feed their child & they don't have money so… they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry." pic.twitter.com/oHSTWWJZ6a — The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2020

More blue cities are jumping on the “woke” bandwagon:

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon can’t do enough to keep criminals out of jail, even going so far as to not add a sentence enhancement to a black career criminal who murdered an 81-year-old woman during a home invasion;

A Seattle area judge set painfully low bail for two men who ambushed a police officer;

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisolm set Darrell Brooks’ bail at $1,000 after Brooks tried to run over his girlfriend. Shortly thereafter, Brooks allegedly ran over 62 white people in the Waukesha Christmas parade. Chisolm’s website claims he is a “bold reformer” and that “progressive” district attorneys in “Philadelphia, Boston, St. Louis, and San Francisco” are following his lead.

Remember when Kamala Harris pimped a bail fund? One of the guys they sprang, George Howard, who was arrested for domestic abuse, was released on a $1,500 bond. He promptly shot a Hispanic man to death.

Defunding the police, bail reform, decriminalization of various crimes, restorative justice, and lighter sentencing are all about keeping criminals out of jail. They are also responsible for keeping the crime stats exploding, crimes that more often than not involve minority victims.

This progressive experiment has got to end. Martin Luther King, Jr. marched for equality, not for the right to steal Gucci bags and kill people with impunity.