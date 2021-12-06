Sony PlayStation Pedo VP Gets Nailed Luring Kid for Late Night Sex

Sony senior vice president of engineering, George Cacioppo, 64 years old, was fired after trying to lure a 15-year-old boy to a San Diego house for sex. He worked on the team responsible for the Sony PlayStation.

Cacioppo was nailed by an amateur pedo-hunting ring calling themselves “People vs. Preds.” They have a YouTube channel showing videos of alleged pedophiles they’ve busted. Cacioppo is alleged pedo #93 of 94 thus far busted on video.

Cacioppo invited who he thought was a 15-year-old boy to a house for oral sex. He came outside looking for the teen, only to be greeted by a People Vs. Preds cameraman, the same man he had actually been messaging on the gay dating app “Grindr.”

Cacioppo’s user name on Grindr is “Hosting BJ 4U.” He goes by the name “Jeff.”

(GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING). A series of Grindr messages between Cacioppo and the decoy can be seen here. At one point in the messages, Cacioppo asks, “Are you really 15?”

In the messages, the man pretending to be a teen boy repeatedly tells “Jeff” he is 15 years old.

In the video, Cacioppo retreats to his house and closes the door, refusing to come out and face the cameraman, who then begins to yell loudly (at 4:30 a.m.) that Cacioppo invited a 15-year-old boy over for sex. He also threatens to call the police.

Sony announced in a statement on Sunday that Cacioppo was fired after the video became public.

“We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment”

Cacioppo has not been arrested, though a spokesperson for People vs. Preds confirmed the group sent any potential evidence they have to the San Diego District Attorney’s office.