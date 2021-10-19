Call Cancel Culture What it Is: Communism

Cancel culture masquerades as “political correctness,” but it’s just another step from the list of communist objectives that was entered into the Congressional record in 1963.

New York City should be called “Moscow on the Hudson.” New York defunded their police department, decriminalized crimes, let prisoners out of jail, and threw bail out the window for “non-violent” criminals, all of which is out of the pinko playbook, and has resulted in a crime wave that has walloped black people more than any other group.

So what are Democrats doing to help black people?

The last I heard, the Thomas Jefferson statue in New York City hasn’t robbed or shot any black folks, but the New York City council just did what everyone knew they would do: they voted unanimously to remove a statue of Jefferson because he was a slave owner. The Democrats apparatchiks on the NYC council decided the best thing they can do to “protect” black folks was to cancel a statue because it lends itself to communist goal # 30: Discredit the American founding fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.”

But wait, Thomas Jefferson played an integral part in writing the Bill of Rights, so shouldn’t that mean something? Can’t we leave his statue up for that reason alone?

Commie goal #29: Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis.

Well played, communists.

Next on the commie to-do list is to cancel Dave Chappelle and his comedy special, The Closer. Sensitive lefties feel that any mention of trans people that doesn’t include applauding men for painting their nails and declaring themselves a woman is a form of bigotry. Chappelle doesn’t demean trans people in his Netflix special; he defends women. He points out that certain aspects of the trans community, like giving Caitlyn Jenner an award for “Woman of the Year” immediately after declaring himself a woman while ignoring every other natural-born woman in the country, is a bit ludicrous.

But why even go after a comedian? He is a successful black man, and stand up is an American-born form of entertainment/artistic expression. Is nothing sacred?

Commie goal # 31: Belittle all forms of American culture and discourage the teaching of American history on the grounds that it was only a minor part of “the big picture.” Give more emphasis to Russian history since the Communists took over.

This next part is important: Chappelle points out something nasty involving the trans community in his special that they don’t want you to hear.

SPOILER ALERT– I’m going to discuss the end of his special. If you don’t want to read about it until you see it, skip this part.

Chappelle ends his set by talking about a trans comedian he befriended and invited to open for him, (in the comedy world, opening for Dave Chappelle is HUGE). He and the trans comic, Daphne Dorman, get along fabulously, drinking, and having fun backstage after the show. Chappelle invited Dorman to open for him every time he is in San Fransisco, (obviously way bigger than having Dorman open for him just once) despite the fact that Dorman bombed like the Enola Gay.

Dorman then broke the trans-commie rules and tweeted that Chappelle isn’t “punching down” on trans people because he doesn’t consider himself better than Daphne.

I don’t know how you can listen to Dave Chappelle’s story about Daphne Dorman and walk away thinking “he hates trans people”.. pic.twitter.com/iGOAfmfsfa — The Enlightened Baddie (@EnlightBadie) October 12, 2021

The trans community took to Twitter and jumped on Dorman’s throat. After six days of online bullying (despite Twitter’s rules regarding hateful conduct) Dorman took his own life.

The lesson the trans community never learned is this: the supposed “transphobic” Dave Chappelle gave Dorman the biggest stand-up comedy opportunity of his life (despite being a horrible comedian), and the trans community, not transphobic white incels in MAGA hats, attacked Dorman until he killed himself. How is Chappelle the bad guy here? The trans community turned on Dorman because the left will eat their own if one of them strays, just like the commies have for decades around the world.

Chappelle’s special doesn’t attack trans people, but every victim needs an “oppressor,” and no one beats the drum of victimhood louder than the trans peeps. Chappelle has been labeled Trans Enemy # 1 (despite his friendly treatment of Dorman), and thus he needs to go. He is too big to be canceled and the left hates him for that too.

More importantly to the commies, Chappelle is defying yet another commie objective that falls directly on the trans community, goal # 26: Present Homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as “normal, natural, and healthy”.

Cancel culture isn’t about appeasing the nation’s tiny group of trans folks, nor is it about protecting the feelings of black folks who walk past a statue of Thoman Jefferson. The left only pretends to care about those groups. Cancel culture is about doing away with everything American until the only thing still standing is communism.