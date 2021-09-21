News & Politics

Bombshell: Project Veritas Strikes Again as Hospital Staffer Claims 'Vaccine Is Full of Sh*t'

By Kevin Downey Jr. Sep 21, 2021 1:12 PM ET
AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

Project Veritas released the first of a series of undercover videos showing federally-employed doctors and nurses ranting about the dangers of the vaccination and the lack of reporting when it comes to dangerous side effects.

“The government doesn’t want to show that the darn vaccine is full of sh*t,” said Dr. Maria Gonzalez, an ER doctor with the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.

Jodi O’Malley, who works as a registered nurse at the federal “Phoenix Indian Medical Center,”  surreptitiously recorded hospital staff complaining about the vaccine and the lack of reporting in regards to adverse side effects. They also talked about a co-work who got sick after being forced to take the vaccine, despite her attempt at getting a religious exemption.

FACT-O-RAMA! Facebook and Instagram are blocking the video.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe interviewed O’Malley in Part One of the multi-part bombshell expose. He asked O’Malley why she is endangering her career to get the news out. She said she is not afraid because her faith lies in God, not in man. “At the end of the day, it’s about your health, and you can never get that back — and about your freedom, and about living in a peaceful society, and I’m like, ‘no.’ No. This is the hill that I will die on,” she said.

 

O’Malley claims the FDA and the CDC are at fault, and, as a federal employee, she fully expects retribution. Her son has set up a donation campaign to help the likely-to-be-fired O’Malley. The site has brought her $198,751 in donations in under 24 hours.

Other people are turning to social media to share their stories of COVID vaccinations gone bad.

Related: ABC Detroit Asks for Stories of COVID Deaths Among the Unvaccinated and Got More Than They Bargained For

Part Two of the series is expected to drop tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is already calling for an investigation.

 

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey, Jr. Is a comedian and columnist. When he isn't writing or performing on stage he is collecting surf records and perhaps practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment, the Atomic Bunker,  looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale.

Tags: VACCINE MANDATE
TRENDING
Editor's Choice