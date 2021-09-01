Taking the Commie Out of the Military: Republicans Move to Ban CRT in Armed Forces

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) is about to introduce an amendment to HR 4350, the National Defense Authorization Act. The amendment would “prohibit the armed forces from compelling servicemen to believe in race essentialism, collective guilt, and state-sanctioned racism.” Banks explained:

“Today, I will be offering an amendment in the House Armed Services Committee to ban racist Critical Race Theory teachings in our military.”

Today, I will be offering an amendment in the House Armed Services Committee to ban racist Critical Race Theory teachings in our military. Thanks to @RepMattGaetz, @RepBice, @RepMoBrooks, @RepPatFallon, @RepJerryCarl, @RepDLamborn, @RepRonnyJackson, @RepRobWittman for joining. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 1, 2021

FACT-O-RAMA! House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to allow Banks to serve on the January 6 select committee.

Rep. Banks wrote, “The United States’ commitment to the equal dignity and natural rights of all mankind is the strongest possible defense against racism and oppression of all kinds.”

“In order for the US Armed Forces to enact their mission, they must train leaders who love the United States, its citizens, and the aforementioned founding principles,” Banks continued

Banks attacked “anti-American and racist theories” like critical race theory, which teaches that “the United States is a fundamentally racist Nation, that the Constitution is a fundamentally racist document, and that certain races are fundamentally oppressive or oppressed.”

BREAKING: @RepJimBanks will introduce an amendment to ban critical race theory indoctrination in the military. The legislation would prohibit the armed forces from compelling servicemen to believe in race essentialism, collective guilt, and state-sanctioned racism. pic.twitter.com/q1W6irLMUX — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 1, 2021

These theories, Banks explained, “encourage people to judge and treat others differently on the basis of their race, rather than treating them as equal citizens and human beings with equal dignity and protection under the law.”

Banks, a Navy reservist, said in a statement, “Critical Race Theory is a dangerous and radical ideology that has no place in the U.S. military. I don’t know how anyone can justify teaching men and women, who are being asked to serve and protect our country and potentially pay the ultimate sacrifice, that America is a fundamentally evil or racist country.”

FACT-O-RAMA PT. II Banks recently grilled Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday on his decision to recommend the Ibram X. Kendi book How to Be an Antiracist to every sailor by placing the book on his recommended reading list.

Cosponsors of the amendment so far include: Reps. Stephanie Bice (R-OK), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Jerry Carl (R-AL), Pat Fallon (R-TX), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), and Rob Wittman (R-VA).

Related: Ibram Kendi’s Orwellian Declaration on Critical Race Theory